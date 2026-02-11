Google Opens Applications for 10th Startups Accelerator Program, Lists Benefits
- Google has opened applications for the 10th cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme
- The initiative targets AI-driven, machine-learning-powered startups across the continent
- Applications will close on March 18, 2026, with selected startups to enjoy various benefits
Google has announced the opening of applications for the 10th cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme.
The programme is aimed at supporting technology startups leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning.
What to know about Google Accelerator programme
The Google for Startups Accelerator Africa is a competitive programme designed for Seed- to Series-A-stage startups developing AI, machine learning, or data-driven solutions across sectors, including healthcare, fintech, agriculture, climate tech, and others.
Google says the programme is built around an “AI-first” approach, placing artificial intelligence and machine learning at the centre of its curriculum, mentorship, and technical support.
Successful applicants will take part in a 12-week hybrid programme that combines virtual and in-person sessions, enabling founders to refine their products, scale operations, and develop solutions to real-world challenges.
Benefits for participants
- Technical support: Hands-on guidance from Google engineers and product specialists to address technical and growth challenges.
- AI and cloud tools: Access to Google Cloud technologies to accelerate product development.
- Strategic guidance: Business and product strategy support tailored to African markets.
- Global network: Opportunities to connect with Google’s global ecosystem of mentors, investors, and partners.
Startups selected for the programme will gain access to resources aimed at strengthening research, improving product execution, and building sustainable technology companies capable of becoming regional innovation leaders.
Google wants to help Africa
Launched in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa has supported more than 180 startups from 17 African countries across nine cohorts.
Collectively, participating startups have raised over $350 million in funding and created more than 3,700 direct jobs.
Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa at Google, said the 10th cohort reflects the growing maturity of Africa’s technology ecosystem and the increasing importance of AI innovation in driving economic growth, scientific advancement, and social impact across the continent, TechPoint.africa reports.
He said:
"For Class 10, we are focusing on the potential of AI to drive health and societal benefits, providing the infrastructure and expertise to turn these startups into the research labs of the continent."
How to Apply
Interested startups can apply through the official Google for Startups Accelerator Africa portal before the March 18, 2026, deadline.
Applicants are encouraged to provide details about their technology, team, market traction, and how AI or machine learning powers their solution.
Participation in the programme is equity-free, meaning startups do not give up ownership stakes in exchange for support.
Entry criteria
- Startups demonstrating traction, ideally growth-stage startups
- Building a scalable product or service with a significant total addressable market and defensible growth model
- Deeply technical, preferably leveraging technologies like machine learning and AI
- Commitment from CTO and/or technical roles to participate and engage in required program sessions
- Committed to building accelerator classes with great startups, and encourage applications from all qualified startups
