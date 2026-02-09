The Federal Government has launched Happy Woman Empowerment Programme

The programme offers grants, digital skills training, mentorship, and business support of up to N25 million

Eligible participants can access funding, training, and networking opportunities through the Happy Woman App

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The federal government has unveiled the N25 Million Happy Woman Empowerment Programme alongside the Happy Woman App, a digital platform designed to connect Nigerian women to finance, digital skills training, and business support.

The programme aims to strengthen women’s participation in entrepreneurship, employment, and the digital economy.

Nigerian women can now access grants and training through FG’s Happy Woman Empowerment Programme Photo: Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

Officials said the initiative is part of broader government efforts to promote inclusive economic growth and gender equity across the country.

It will provide tools, resources, and financial linkages to grow small businesses, access workforce opportunities for women.

Programme Overview

The Happy Woman Empowerment Programme aims to remove structural barriers that women face in accessing finance, training, and scalable opportunities. For MSMEs, it could significantly improve access to credit, strengthen managerial and digital skills, and increase competitiveness in Nigeria’s fast-evolving economy.

Interested persons can apply using the Happy Woman App and access further programme details through the digital platform, MSME reports.

Under the Happy Woman Empowerment Programme, eligible women can access:

Grants and soft loans to start or expand micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs)

Digital and business skills training to enhance entrepreneurial capacity

Linkages to financial institutions and development partners for additional credit support

Mentorship and coaching from industry experts and business leaders

The Happy Woman App has been launched to streamline access to financing, training, and business support services. It provides:

Automated matching of women entrepreneurs with suitable funding options

Online courses on business planning, financial literacy, digital marketing, and digital tools

Notifications on grants, competitions, and mentorship opportunities tailored to women

Opportunities to connect with networks of women in business, investors, and training partners

Who can Apply

The programme targets economically active women across Nigeria, including:

Women entrepreneurs and business owners seeking capital and business development support

Women interested in digital and business skills training

Women looking to scale businesses, access markets, or create jobs in their communities

Requirements to Apply

Applicants must:

Be Nigerian women aged 18 and above

Have a micro, small, or medium business or demonstrate interest in entrepreneurship

Provide valid identification, business registration (if available), business plan or proposal, and supporting financial statements.

Nigerian women can now apply for grants and training via Happy Woman App Photo: Moyo Studio

Source: Getty Images

Snapshot of Documents Needed

Applicants must upload:

Government-issued ID

Business registration certificate (if available)

Business plan or proposal

Bank verification documents (optional supporting financial statements)

How to apply

Download the Happy Woman app – available on Android devices from major app stores.

Create your profile – register with a valid email or phone number and include your business name, sector, and location.

Upload required documents – submit identification, business plan, and other supporting materials.

Explore available programmes – browse funding options, training modules, and mentorship opportunities.

Submit your application – apply for grants, loans, or training opportunities through the app.

Track your application – monitor real-time status and receive notifications on outcomes.

FG announces new credit scheme for women

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Bank of Industry (BOI), in partnership with the National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC), has launched a new credit programme that will unlock N10 billion in guaranteed loans for women entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

The initiative, known as GLOW (Guaranteed Loans for Women), is designed to expand women’s access to affordable financing and strengthen their participation in key economic sectors.

Source: Legit.ng