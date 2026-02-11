CAC has announced free business name registration for 3,500 small enterprises across Nigeria's 36 states and FCT

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced a fresh initiative aimed at easing the burden on small business owners across Nigeria.

Under the new programme, 3,500 small enterprises will enjoy free business name registration, covering all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The announcement was made by the Registrar-General of the commission, Hussaini Magaji, via the agency’s official X handle.

According to the CAC, the intervention is designed to lower the cost of formalising businesses and encourage more entrepreneurs to operate within the formal economy.

Boosting formalisation and access to opportunities

“In the spirit of the celebration, the CAC has announced free business name registration for 3,500 small businesses to be distributed across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT,” the commission said.

Magaji explained that the initiative is part of broader efforts to motivate micro and small enterprises to formalise their operations.

Many small businesses in Nigeria operate informally, limiting their access to financing, government support programmes, and structured growth opportunities.

By removing registration fees for selected beneficiaries, the CAC hopes to draw more entrepreneurs into the formal sector.

According to a Vanguard report, formal registration provides businesses with legal recognition, increased credibility, and eligibility for loans, grants, and partnerships.

For small business owners, especially startups and micro enterprises struggling with capital constraints, the free registration offer represents a significant relief.

It also aligns with ongoing efforts to improve Nigeria’s ease of doing business and expand economic inclusion.

Celebrating 35 years of service

Reflecting on the commission’s 35-year journey, Magaji described the CAC as an institution built on vision, innovation, and sustained commitment to national development.

He noted that the agency has evolved into a technology-driven organisation focused on efficiency, transparency, and global best practices.

Over the years, the commission has digitised many of its processes, enabling online registration and faster turnaround times.

The latest initiative, according to the registrar-general, underscores the agency’s resolve to deepen reforms and support small businesses as engines of economic growth.

CAC partners Google, launches AI tools

As part of its digital transformation agenda, the CAC also revealed plans to collaborate with Google to strengthen its digital infrastructure and enhance service delivery.

Magaji disclosed that the commission would sign a collaboration letter with the tech giant to improve portal performance and user experience.

In addition, the CAC has launched a redesigned website featuring innovative digital tools.

Among the new features is an AI Lawyer designed to provide instant guidance on CAC laws and procedures.

There is also a business name generator to help entrepreneurs select and reserve suitable, scalable names with ease.

Why CAC is offering free registration

These upgrades are expected to simplify registration processes, reduce errors, and improve access to information for business owners nationwide.

With the free registration offer and new digital tools, the CAC is positioning itself as a key driver of small business growth and economic formalisation in Nigeria.

For thousands of entrepreneurs, this initiative could mark the first step toward building more structured and sustainable enterprises.

