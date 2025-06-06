WhatsApp has stopped working in selected iPhones and Android devices this month outdated operating systems (OS)

Users of the phones will have to buy a new one to stay connected with family and friends on WhatsApp platform

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app, boasting approximately 2 billion monthly users, including Nigerians

Popular messaging app, WhatsApp has ceased to function on various smartphone devices due to updated system requirements from June 1, 2025.

Meta, the parent company, is making changes to WhatsApp’s compatibility with operating systems.

Economic Times reports that WhatsApp, implemented stricter minimum system requirements to bolster security and enhance performance.

The cut-off date had originally been slated to take effect on May 5th, but was delayed to afford users more time to prepare.

Meta’s latest support cutoff aligns with its ongoing policy of discontinuing compatibility with outdated operating systems approximately every two years.

The company indicated that a similar phase-out is expected in 2027, as additional devices are projected to fall short of future software requirements.

WhatsApp message reads:

"Currently, we provide support for and recommend using devices that run Android OS 5.0 or newer, as well as iPhones running iOS 12 or newer."

List of smartphones no longer compatible with WhatsApp

Premium Times reports that the Android phones unable to update to version 5.0 (Lollipop) or later are also now incompatible to work with WhatsApp.

iPhones (3 models)

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

Android phones (20 models)

Samsung (4 models):

Galaxy S3

Galaxy Note 2

Galaxy Ace 3

Galaxy S4 mini

Motorola (3 models):

Moto G (1st gen)

Razr HD

Moto E 2014

HTC (3 models):

One X

One X+

Desire 500

Desire 601

LG (4 models):

Optimus G

Nexus 4

G2 mini

L90

Sony (4 models):

Xperia Z

Xperia SP

Xperia T

Xperia V

Feature phones (11 models):

JioPhone

JioPhone 2

Nokia 800 Tough

Nokia 2720 Flip

Nokia 2760 Flip

Nokia 2780 Flip

Nokia 6300 4G

Nokia 8000 4G

Nokia 8110 4G

WhatsApp message to users

WhatsApp strongly advises owners of affected devices to back up their chat histories and migrate to newer smartphones to avoid interruptions in service.

For those unable to upgrade, Meta suggests switching to alternative messaging platforms compatible with their devices.

"Failure to comply will result in losing WhatsApp functions, including text messaging, voice calls, video calls, and status updates."

How to check your phone's operating system

On an iPhone:

Go to Settings, tap ‘General,’ then ‘Information,’ and select ‘iOS Version.’

On an Android phone:

Open Settings, go to ‘About phone,’ and tap ‘Android Version.’

