The popular messaging app, WhatsApp, has added seven features to make calls, chats, videos and channels more interesting

The platform announced that it has added an online notification for group chats, and the notify indicator at the top of the group chat

Other new features include the ability to highlight some notifications, scan, crop and send documents on iPhone, among others.

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The premium message platform, WhatsApp, has announced several new updates for calls, chats, and channels to boost the messaging and calling experience as it tries to take on platforms like Telegram and Discord.

One of the most notable new features is the online indicator appearing at the top of a group chat, showing how many people are online to chat.

WhatsApp introduces seven new features to boost user experience. Credit: WhatsApp

Source: Original

WhatsApp adds new features to group chats

Another addition is the feature that allows users to highlight some notifications, which they can use the newly added Notify in settings and messages saved from contacts or All to receive all notifications.

Yet another feature gives users the option to scan and send documents on an iPhone. Users select scan document from the attachment options and then follow the steps to scan, crop, and save the document.

WhatsApp upgrades iPhone features

Additionally, iPhone users can now set WhatsApp as their default messaging and calling app. Also, iPhone users can zoom in and out during video calls by pinching.

For video calls, the messaging platform says it has upgraded to make video calls more reliable and of higher quality, leading to reduced dropped calls and video freezing.

The platform’s improved bandwidth detection allows for more HD-quality video calls.

WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to create an event in one-on-one conversations. The events feature is being updated with the ability to RSVP as maybe, invite a plus one, add an end date and time, and pin events for easier access.

Also, users can add someone to an ongoing one-on-one call from a chat thread by tapping the call icon at the top of the screen and selecting Add to the call.

WhatsApp adds three new features to Channels

Channels are also getting a makeover. WhatsApp added three updates to the channels

They include the ability to record and share short videos with followers and share a unique QR code, linking directly to their channels.

Also, users can now get a written summary of voice message updates from channels to get themselves up to date when they are on the move and cannot read individual messages.

WhatsApp gets ‘personal assistant’

Legit.ng earlier reported that Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, has decided to integrate its Artificial Intelligence directly into the messaging app.

According to WhatsApp, Messages from Meta AI and other characters are generated by artificial intelligence (AI), using a service from Meta in response to the prompts you send to the AI.

WhatsApp boosts Channels with three new features for user experience. Credit: Novetis

Source: Getty Images

What it can do:

Answer your questions in a clear and informative way.

Provide summaries of factual topics.

Help you brainstorm ideas for projects or writing.

Even generate creative text formats!

WhatsApp introduces 2 new highly sought-after features

Legit.ng earlier reported that the popular messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced two new features to video calls.

The company introduced filters and backgrounds to video calls on the platform, allowing callers to choose backgrounds and apply filters when necessary.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the company disclosed that with the new effects, users can now change their backgrounds or add filters during video calls for a more personalised conversation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng