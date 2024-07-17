WhatsApp has updated its device compatibility requirements and has ended support for some iPhones and Android devices

The messaging app is now advising users whose phones are still running older operating systems to upgrade

WhatsApp is one of the world's most used messaging apps, with at least 140 billion messages exchanged daily

WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer support a variety of phone models starting in the third quarter of 2024.

The messaging platform, owned by Meta Platforms Inc., said the new compatibility guidelines affect older phones running on iOS and Android operating systems.

WhatsApp to end support for some phones

Reports revealed that WhatsApp's decision affects many devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Ace Plus, Motorola Moto G, and various iPhone models such as the 5, 6, and SE.

WhatsApp recommends that users only use the app if they have a device running Android 5.0 or later or an iPhone running iOS 12 or above.

One of the main reasons for WhatsApp ceasing support for older phone models is the potential security risks involved.

WhatsApp, in a message to users, said:

"We stop supporting older devices and operating systems on an ongoing basis. This is so we can support newer ones and keep up with the latest advances in technology.

"We’ll tell you if we stop supporting your device or operating system.

"We’ll remind you a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp.

"Android phones with Android 5.0 and newer can receive SMS messages or calls."

