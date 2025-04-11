Full List: WhatsApp Will No Longer Work on Popular iPhones, Android Phones From May 2025
- WhatsApp will be cancelling support for some iPhones and Android devices in less than a month
- Users of the phones will have to change their phones to stay connected with loved ones via the WhatsApp platform
- WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app, boasting approximately 2 billion monthly users, including Nigerians
Owners of some older Android and iPhone models may soon be unable to use WhatsApp from Monday, May 5 2025.
Meta, the parent company, is making changes to WhatsApp’s compatibility with operating systems means some older smartphones will not meet the necessary operating system requirements.
WhatsApp says the changes are part of regular updates to ensure the app stays secure and functional while working with newer phones.
WhatsApp message reads:
"Currently, we provide support for and recommend using devices that run Android OS 5.0 or newer, as well as iPhones running iOS 12 or newer. However, starting May 5, 2025, only iOS versions 15.1 and newer will be supported.
"Before we stop supporting your operating system, you’ll receive notifications in WhatsApp and be reminded several times to upgrade. We’ll continue to update this page regularly to ensure that the latest supported operating systems are listed."
List of phones that will no longer be supported by WhatsApp
The iPhones expected to be affected include models released in 2013 and 2014, such as the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus.
Android phones unable to update to version 5.0 (Lollipop) or later are also now incompatible to work with WhatsApp.
Some of the Android phones include:
- Samsung: Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Ace 3, Galaxy S4 Mini
- Motorola: Moto G (1st Gen), Razr HD, Moto E 2014
- HTC: One X, One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601
- LG: Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, L90
- Sony: Xperia Z, Xperia SP, Xperia T, Xperia V
According to reports, WhatsApp also stopped supporting several feature phones.
The impacted KaiOS devices include:
- JioPhone
- JioPhone 2
- Nokia 800 Tough
- Nokia 2720 Flip
- Nokia 2760 Flip
- Nokia 2780 Flip
- Nokia 6300 4G
- Nokia 8000 4G
- Nokia 8110 4G
Users with KitKat on their phones will still be able to use WhatsApp if their device can be updated to a newer operating system.
How to check your phone's operating system:
- On an iPhone:
- Go to Settings, tap ‘General,’ then ‘Information,’ and select ‘iOS Version.’
- On an Android phone:
- Open Settings, go to ‘About phone,’ and tap ‘Android Version.’
WhatsApp introduces new features
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WhatsApp has announced several new updates for calls, chats, and channels to boost the messaging and calling experience as it tries to take on platforms like Telegram and Discord.
One of the most notable new features is the online indicator appearing at the top of a group chat, showing how many people are online to chat.
Other new features include the ability to highlight some notifications, scan, crop and send documents on iPhone, among others.
