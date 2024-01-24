Opay, the financial technology company, has issued a new date to block accounts not linked with NIN

The company said it will block accounts without NIN effective March 1, 2024

The move is according to a recent KYC directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria

The digital payment company, Opay, has said any account not linked with the National Identification Number (NIN) would be blocked by March 1, 2024.

The company’s Director of Partnerships, Ikponmwosa Odiase, revealed this during a media parley in Lagos on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

All tier-1 accounts without NINs blocked

Odiase said all its tier-1 account owners have been barred from transactions on Opay’s platform and mobile app until they provide their NIN.

The directive aligns with the new order from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to boost KYC practices in the financial system.

According to Odiase, in addition to the ongoing updates, the company has now made it mandatory for new and existing customers to provide their NIN.

He said:

“Everyone with a tier one account must link with NIN before their transaction can continue. You cannot move forward without doing it.

The second thing is for new customers; you will start with NIN, and we are implementing that now. We are pulling information from your NIN into your wallet. We save you the trouble of typing your name. We have a timeline of March 1, wherein anybody not compliant will be locked out,”

“Any fraudulent account will be yanked off our platform. There must be a correlation between your face and the picture in your NIN."

He said the new KYC requirements would help Nigeria address fraud, which has challenged the financial system, stating that Fintech, banks, CBN, and other stakeholders are collaborating to minimize fraud.

