The Nigerian Communications Commission has intervened in the connection dispute between MTN Nigerian Communications Plc. (MTN) and Globacom Limited (Glo).

This was addressed in a press statement made available to Legit.ng titled "Pre-Disconnection Notice" and signed by the NCC and signed by Reuben Mouka, its director of public affairs.

NCC Intervenes in Glo, MTN Dispute as Ben Bruce Salutes Tinubu's Involvement

This follows NCC's initial notice informing subscribers of the approval granted to MTN to commence the phased disconnection of Glo with effect from January 18, 2024, due to a long-standing interconnection debt dispute between the parties.

NCC suspends barring of Glo users from calling MTN lines

In providing approval, the Commission said it carefully considered the potential ramifications of its decision on consumers.

It added that it maintained communication with both parties to encourage a resolution that prioritizes and safeguards consumer interests, as well as ensures the smooth operation of the national telecommunications network.

It stated:

The Commission is pleased to announce that the parties have now reached agreement to resolve all outstanding issues between them. For this reason, and in exercise of its regulatory powers in that regard, the Commission has put the phased disconnection on hold for a period of 21 (twenty-one) days from today, 17 January, 2024.

While anticipating the resolution of all outstanding issues between MTN and Glo within the specified 21-day period, the Commission emphasized the imperative for all operating companies to settle interconnect debts.

This requirement is considered a crucial aspect of compliance with the regulatory obligations imposed on all licensees.

In its extension notice, the NCC underscored the importance for mobile network operators and other licensees in the telecom industry to strictly adhere to the terms and conditions outlined in their interconnection agreements.

Ben Bruce commends Tinubu for intervention

The Chairman of Silverbird Communications, Senator Murray-Bruce, has commended President Bola Tinubu for personally intervening in the dispute between the two telecom giants.

While emphasising the need to always have a business-minded leader as president, he said the resolution is good for the country and the telecoms industry as a whole.

In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), he said:

With this mindset, the ease of doing business in Nigeria is improved. Our economy will benefit more from cooperation than from confrontation, and I am glad that with this Nigeria-first initiative, we are moving from the battleground to common ground.

The businessman added that going forward, Nigerians look forward to better interconnectivity between the telecom companies.

