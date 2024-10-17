GTBank has confirmed once again that it has completed its system upgrade and that all its digital channels are now available

The bank encourages customers to use all electronic channels to complete transactions seamlessly

GTBank is one of Nigeria's largest and most reputable banks with branches all over Nigeria and African countries

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has announced that its digital banking channels are fully online following a system upgrade.

In a statement released on X, the bank reassured customers that all branches across Nigeria are also now operational and ready to serve.

Legit.ng earlier reported that GTBank transitioned to a new and robust Finacle Core Banking Application Systems suite.

The transition affected customer electronic banking services and continued even after its completion.

However, GTBank has assured that the system upgrade is complete and all digital services are back online.

The latest message to customers reads:

"Dear Customer, We are pleased to inform you that services on our digital banking channels are online, and all our branches nationwide are open to serve you.

"We are hard at work fine-tuning! We are working hard to fine-tune and optimize our new systems to ensure that your service experience with us is significantly enhanced.

"We thank you for your understanding and support during this transition; your continued trust means everything to us."

Nigerian banks migrate to new core banking system

Various financial institutions announced upgrades to their core banking applications, which have affected digital transaction channels.

Sterling Bank, Zenith and Access Bank (later postponed) announced the migration to a new core banking system on different dates.

The core banking application is a backend system that processes daily transactions and posts updates to accounts and other financial records.

Zenith Bank issues update on network issues

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zenith Bank apologised to customers for the service disruption that affected electronic banking transactions.

The bank clarified that the glitches resulted from routine information and technology maintenance, which is essential for optimising delivery.

The financial institution assured customers that progress and service had been restored.

