No fewer than ten states across the federation have indicated an interest in adopting the Nigerian Start-up Bill if assented to by President Buhari

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) have called for public-private sector collaboration

These groups say this collaboration will further boost economic dominance and digital transformation

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari is on course to assent to the Nigerian Start-up Bill passed by the National Assembly, Legit.ng reports.

This development was disclosed on Tuesday, October 18, by Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Transformation.

At least ten states are said to have indicated an interest in the Nigerian Start-up Bill as President Muhammadu Buhari is on course to assent to it in the coming weeks. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Guobadia stated this in Abuja at a co-creation workshop for digital transformation in Nigeria organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in collaboration with the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC).

Speaking with Legit.ng, Guobadia revealed that ten states across the federation had shown interest in adopting the bill while enumerating Kaduna, Anambra, and Edo states as the forerunners.

He said the start-up bill is poised to help increase the value of creatives and foster Nigerian youths' dominance in the economic environment.

He said:

"What we have is, you know, we have a large number, a huge population of demographical young people in our country, and they are very talented and very creative.

"What we must do is create that enabling environment for them to thrive, for them to be successful, in fact, I will even dare for them to dominate and that is the intention."

NESG, PIC sues for private-public sector collaboration for economic growth

Meanwhile, in her opinion, the Deputy Director of PIC and senior fellow of NESG, Dr Osasuyi Dirisu, believe there must be a collaboration between the public and private sectors for the Nigerian economy to thrive.

Dr Dirisu, who spoke to Legit.ng, said the co-creation workshop was staged to interface with various stakeholders in the digital transformation chain on fostering and facilitating public/private dialogue.

She said the major target for the project is the public institutions that need to be kept abreast with the digital tools required to intensify effective operations in the public sector.

Dr Dirisu said:

"We found out that digital tools are critical to development because across different sectors you have to use digital tools to scale your investments, to improve your reach, improve your target, improve access and generally improve outcomes for your business."

Digital project to target PWDs, women, and youths - Dr Diri

She also noted that persons with disabilities (PWDs), women, youths and other vulnerable segments of society would not be left out of the digital project.

While also pointing out the viability and impact of the digital economy on agriculture, she said farmers would have access and exposure to digital tools that will enable swift and reliant dividends of agricultural development.

She said:

"You can imagine how transformation our digital technology will be if the farmer has access to digital tools that help him to advertise his products, gets the products to market, and generally improve the opportunities that he has to take his products from where they are produced right to the market get buyers, you know, improve his income, improve outlook and livelihood for his family."

The digital transformation interface was laced with different presentations from stakeholders in the public and private sectors.

Some participants present at the workshop include representatives of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the Ministry of Education, the National Information Technology Development Agency, and a host of others.

