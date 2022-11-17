The state and federal governments have been urged to place top priority on education and its dividend

Dr Hamid Bobboyi of the universal basic education commission (UBEC) says education is the base of any successful society

Similarly, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), says reviving education in Nigeria requires a national effort

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The executive secretary of the universal basic education commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi says northern Nigerian states do not prioritise education as they should.

Dr Bobboyi disclosed this to Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 15 shortly after the interactive session orgainsed by the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) on the theme "Eradicating Learning Deprivation" at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

Dr Osasuyi Dirisu is the deputy director of the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) and a Senior Fellow of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group. Photo: @policycentreng

Source: Twitter

While speaking to Legit.ng, Dr Bobboyi said there is a need for Nigeria to move with the hands of time while making reference to countries like Korea that have been able to evolve as time goes on.

He called on all relevant sectors like the government, non-governmental organisations, and the media to help amplify the need for quality education.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Similarly, the representative of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Ms Cristian Munduate says getting over 12 million out-of-school children back to school requires a national effort.

UNICEF calls for collaborative efforts from state and federal govt to revive education

She told Legit.ng that the state and the federal government must join hands together to make it a reality while UNICEF will continue to give technical assistance to areas in need.

Munduate said:

"We are talking about more or less 12 million children out of school. So, this needs a national effort. It's not just having one school in one community, we need to go on the scale. We support at the state level and federal levels with technical assistance."

She, however, revealed that UNICEF in its bid for universal coverage of education has been able to provide comprehensive support in some parts of Nigeria.

Munduate stated that UNICEF has helped in supporting different learning modalities according to the needs of the community, the geographical area, and the type of access that they need.

She said:

"So in some areas, we are working on digital learning, in other areas we are working on the "save school program", meaning areas where insecurity is an issue. How we can enable an environment so children can attend school in a safe manner."

The interactive session on "Eradicating Learning Deprivation" organised by the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) was moderated by Dr Osasuyi Dirisu, the deputy director of PIC.

Conversations on education reforms and evolution were held as they geared toward reviving the educational sector in Nigeria.

Some of the notable speakers include Mrs Maryam Uwais, SSA to the president on social investment, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, the executive secretary of UBEC, Ms Cristian Munduate, UNICEF country representative, Mrs Omowale David-Ashiru, group managing director, NewGlobe (Nigeria) and Ms Abisola Obasanya, executive director, Arts Lights Foundation.

Source: Legit.ng