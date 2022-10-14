The comedy industry has evolved into a multi-billion naira industry and has seen comedians go on to make a name and fortune.

Some of them are skit makers who have used technology platforms to make names for themselves

Many of the comedians and skit makers have amassed huge followings on Instagram with some of them becoming billionaires

The advent of technology, including photo and video-sharing platforms like Instagram, TikTok and others, has enabled the rise of top skit makers and comedians who have become great influencers.

Apart from the music industry, comedians and now, skit-making has become a huge market that brands leverage to create awareness for their brands.

Nigeria's most followed comedians and skit-makers.

A report says comedy is now a N50 billion industry. Nigerian comedians have become billionaires, grossing home huge amounts from deals and endorsements.

One of their strongest and best tool is the deployment of Instagram, the photo-sharing platform where they have millions of ardent followers who patronize their craft to the hilt.

AY

With his AY Life show, Ayodeji Richard Makun has not earned himself a reputation as one of the funniest characters in the comedy industry but has become the most-followed comedian on Instagram in Nigeria.

As of September 2022, AY is the most followed, with over 12.5 million followers on the platform.

Broda Shaggi

One of the funniest skit makers, Samuel Animashaun Perry, with his loud-mouthed brash persona, has become a sensation in the skit-making trade.

He started his skit-making journey back in the university and tried several characters before settling for Broda Shaggi as his stage name.

He is among the most followers on the platform, with 10,9 million followers on Instagram.

Basket Mouth

Bright Okpocha, AKA Basket mouth, is one of the oldest comedians in Nigeria, not in terms of age, but has had a long-running career on stage.

His delivery style of using himself and his friends as the centre of his jokes has earned him many accolades and followership on Instagram, with 8.3 million in his kitty.

Woli Agba

Ayo Ajewole burst into the scene, acting like a prophet with his white garment.

Tagging alongside popular comedians during shows, he has evolved from skit-making to full-blown comedy with 4.6 million.

Lasisi Elenu

Nosa Afolabi is one of the few skit-makers and comedians who benefitted from Instagram's emergence.

Using a special filter that distorts his face, especially his mouth, Lasisi Elenu assumes the character of someone peeved by societal ills.

From Instagram he has broken into the comedian scene and now has about 4.3 million followers on Instagram.

Taooma

Maryam Apaokagi said she accidentally stumbled into skit-making when her boyfriend wanted to teach her video editing skills.

The rest is history as the petit skit-maker has made a name for herself on the platform and elsewhere.

Tacoma assumes different roles with multiple characters but effortlessly delivers with grace and style. Little wonder she has amassed about 4.1 million followers on Instagram.

Sydney Talker

Sydney Egere, skit-maker has etched his name on the board with his remarkable performance alongside others with whom he has gone on to produce great skits.

He has garnered about 4.1 million followers.

Bovi Ugboma

Bovi's name should be among the top three, but that's not how it works. Comedians don't choose their audience. It is the other way around.

He popularized the name Akpos and has endured on the stage with his rib-cracking jokes. He sits comfortably on the list with 3.9 million followers on Instagram.

Tatafo

Dr Helen Paul (we have to give that. She has a PhD to her name) is not just a comedian but a singer but a great comedian.

Tatafo became a comedian when she was the host of a popular radio show where she used a child's voice where she mispronounced words.

She not only benefit from the comedy industry but has bagged laurels as a PhD holder. She has gotten 3.2 million followers.

