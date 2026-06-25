Beyond Transactions: OPay and the Rise of Nigeria’s New Economic Infrastructure

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For many years, conversations about financial services in Nigeria focused primarily on banks, branches, and transactions. Today, that conversation is changing. Payments are no longer viewed as standalone services; they have become a critical part of the infrastructure that powers commerce, supports businesses, connects communities, and drives economic growth.

Across Nigeria, digital payments now enable tens of millions of people to send money, pay bills, run businesses, receive salaries, purchase goods, and access financial services without visiting a bank branch. At the centre of this transformation are technology-driven financial companies that have helped bring financial services closer to everyday Nigerians.

Among these companies, OPay has emerged as one of the key players helping to build the digital rails that support Nigeria’s growing economy. Beyond facilitating transactions, the company has contributed significantly to financial inclusion, job creation, innovation, and the development of a more connected financial ecosystem.

Building infrastructure for a digital economy

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recently launched Payment System Vision (PSV) 2028 recognises that a modern economy requires a strong payment infrastructure to thrive. The framework, titled “Empowering People, Connecting Markets, Growing the Economy,” outlines a roadmap to strengthen Nigeria’s payment ecosystem by improving infrastructure, interoperability, innovation, security, and financial inclusion.

The vision emphasises the importance of seamless connectivity across banks, fintech companies, mobile money operators, and payment service providers to ensure reliable, real-time transactions and better customer experiences.

This is an area where OPay has played an important role over the years. Through continuous investment in technology, payment infrastructure, and service reliability, OPay has helped tens of millions of Nigerians participate in the formal financial system with greater ease and convenience.

Today, users can make transfers, pay bills, purchase airtime and data, access merchant payment services, and perform a wide range of financial transactions from virtually anywhere in the country. For many Nigerians, digital payments have become an everyday utility, much like electricity, telecommunications, and transportation.

Advancing financial inclusion at scale

One of the most important objectives of PSV 2028 is to achieve approximately 95% financial inclusion by 2028. The framework identifies expanded access to digital banking services, increased mobile money adoption, wider agency banking networks, simplified onboarding processes, and improved access for underserved communities as critical priorities.

Financial inclusion remains one of Nigeria’s most important economic development challenges. While significant progress has been made, millions of Nigerians still face barriers to accessing formal financial services, particularly in rural and underserved areas. OPay’s business model has been closely aligned with addressing this challenge.

By combining digital technology with an extensive network of agents and merchants across the country, OPay has helped bring financial services closer to individuals and small businesses that may previously have been excluded from the formal financial system.

Through its growing network of agents, customers can access essential financial services within their communities without travelling long distances to bank branches. This model has improved convenience, reduced barriers to access, and supported the expansion of financial services in historically underserved areas.

More importantly, financial inclusion is not simply about opening accounts. It is about enabling meaningful participation in economic activity. When individuals can receive payments, save money securely, pay for essential services, and conduct business digitally, they become more active participants in the economy. This is the broader impact that digital financial services continue to create across Nigeria.

Driving innovation in financial services

Another major pillar of PSV 2028 focuses on innovation, emerging technologies, open banking, digital identity integration, artificial intelligence, and strengthening Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem.

Nigeria has become one of Africa’s most vibrant fintech markets, driven by increasing smartphone dispersion, a young population, and growing demand for convenient digital services. OPay has been part of this innovation journey by continuously improving the user experience, introducing new digital capabilities, and leveraging technology to simplify financial services for customers.

Innovation in financial services is not simply about introducing new features. It is about solving real problems. Whether it involves reducing transaction friction, improving service accessibility, enhancing security, or creating more convenient payment experiences, innovation plays a critical role in driving adoption and expanding financial inclusion.

The CBN has rightly emphasised that innovation must be supported by appropriate regulatory frameworks that encourage growth while maintaining financial stability and consumer protection. This balance remains essential for the continued development of Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

Strengthening trust and consumer confidence

Trust remains one of the most important factors influencing digital financial adoption. PSV 2028 identifies cybersecurity, fraud prevention, consumer protection, data privacy, and operational resilience as critical enablers of payment system growth.

As more Nigerians embrace digital financial services, maintaining trust in the ecosystem becomes increasingly important. OPay continues to invest in security infrastructure, fraud prevention measures, customer education, and service reliability to help protect users and strengthen confidence in digital transactions.

The company’s focus on secure and reliable service delivery supports the broader industry objective of building a trusted payment ecosystem where consumers can transact with confidence. This commitment aligns closely with the CBN’s goal of strengthening trust, reducing fraud losses, and enhancing the resilience of Nigeria’s payment infrastructure.

Supporting the future of Nigeria’s digital economy

The success of PSV 2028 will depend on collaboration across regulators, financial institutions, fintech companies, payment service providers, mobile money operators, and other ecosystem stakeholders. The framework recognises that payments are no longer simply about moving money. They are becoming a platform for broader financial services, commerce, innovation, and economic opportunities.

This perspective reflects the evolution of companies like OPay from payment providers into critical enablers of economic participation.

By expanding access to financial services, supporting entrepreneurship, creating jobs, driving innovation, and helping tens of millions of Nigerians participate more actively in the formal economy, OPay continues to contribute to the development of the infrastructure required for long-term economic growth.

As Nigeria moves towards the ambitions outlined in Payment System Vision 2028, the focus will remain on empowering people, connecting markets, and growing the economy.

The future of financial services will be defined not only by transactions but by the opportunities those transactions unlock. And in that future, OPay is helping to build far more than a payment platform. It is helping to build the infrastructure of a more inclusive, connected, and digitally enabled Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng