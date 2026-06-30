Nigerians reacted to the extension of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation from three weeks to six weeks

Many raised concerns over inadequate camp facilities and increased expenses for corps members

Supporters praised the inclusion of entrepreneurship and career training in the NYSC reform

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Mixed reactions have trailed the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government’s decision to extend the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation programme from three weeks to six weeks.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal Executive Council approved a comprehensive reform for NYSC 53 years after it was established.

Minister for youth development, Ayodele Olawande, emphasised the need for a review after 53 years of NYSC operation.

Olawande said the NYSC reforms will enhance operational leadership and address security challenges for corps members nationwide.

Many Nigerians took to social media to question whether existing NYSC camps have the infrastructure to accommodate corps members for an additional three weeks.

While some others commended the entrepreneurship, financial literacy and specialised career training included in the reform.

The following reactions from Nigerians were compiled in a report by The Punch.

Big Yetty (#yetunede)

“Will the NYSC facilities be improved? A place that can barely sustain people for 3 weeks will now have to hold them at a stretch for six weeks.”

AB Rahman (#ab_rahmanii)

“Six weeks at NYSC orientation camp?? Did they consider the expenses it will have on their (govt) meager resources? The toll it’ll take on the mobilized youths? I bet none of their kids spent a week at NYSC camp; let those that are not so privileged undergo with extra weeks.”

CHAOS RISING (#geraldpeterr)

“You will finish studying medicine, pharmacy, law, engineering and other professional courses, then you will go to camp for six weeks to learn skill acquisition. Complete waste of time.”

Favored Sinner (#FavoredSinner)

“The only reason NYSC has maintained consistency is because the army has been handling it. Hand it over to civilians and watch them bastardise the whole system.”

Gauzu zamani (#asunkybobo)

“The six weeks could be dedicated to preparing graduates for entry-level professional examinations of bodies such as ICAN, NIPR, NSE and other relevant professional associations.”

Facebook user Kudogi Alkali described the extension as excessive.

“Six weeks in NYSC camp will be psychological torture. Most corps members wouldn’t be in the right frame of mind to learn anything beyond week three and everything listed can be delivered online and in-person during the rest of the service year.”

7 landmark reforms FG introduces to NYSC

Recall that the Tinubu's government approved the first comprehensive reform of NYSC in over 53 years.

The reforms aim to transform NYSC into a skills-driven and youth-empowering institution.

The key changes include a technology-driven process and revamped orientation programmes focused on leadership and entrepreneurship.

NYSC blacklists 3 LGAs over rising insecurity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NYSC halted the posting in three Kebbi LGAs in Kebbi State due to escalating insecurity.

The State Coordinator highlighted the drastic decrease in corps members in the state.

The relocation request of the NYSC orientation camp was prompted by safety concerns for corps members.

Source: Legit.ng