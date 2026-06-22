WhatsApp introduces a green dot indicator to show online status for Android beta users

New feature aims to enhance user interactions while maintaining privacy controls

Gradual rollout begins with chat info screens, expanding to more app areas soon

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

WhatsApp is taking a bold step toward making conversations more interactive and transparent with a new feature that makes it easier than ever to know when someone is online.

The popular messaging app has begun rolling out a green dot indicator for Android beta users, a visual cue that instantly shows whether a contact is currently active on the platform.

WhatsApp ends secret online presence with a new green dot feature. Credit: WABetaInfo

Source: UGC

The feature, introduced in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.24.5 update, is expected to change how users monitor their contacts' availability.

A tiny green dot with a big impact

The newly introduced green dot appears directly on a contact's profile picture within the chat information screen whenever that person is online.

Previously, WhatsApp displayed a simple "online" text beneath a user's profile photo. The company is now replacing that text with a more visible and familiar indicator, making it easier for users to spot active contacts at a glance.

The change mirrors the design approach used by several social media and messaging apps, where green dots have become the standard symbol for real-time availability.

WhatsApp expands online visibility

The green dot rollout is part of WhatsApp's broader effort to make online status more prominent across the app.

Earlier this year, reports revealed that WhatsApp was developing a dedicated Contacts Hub, a feature designed to display contacts who are currently online or recently active. Users would be able to sort contacts alphabetically or by activity status.

Importantly, WhatsApp says privacy remains a priority. Contacts who have chosen to hide their online status or last seen information will not appear in these online lists, and the green dot will not be visible to others.

Currently limited to the chat info screen

For now, the green dot only appears when users open the chat information page of a contact. It does not yet appear in the main chat list or inside conversation windows.

However, industry observers believe this is only the beginning. As WhatsApp continues developing its Contacts Hub, the online indicator is expected to expand to more areas of the app in future updates.

The move suggests that WhatsApp is gradually shifting toward a more presence-focused experience, helping users quickly identify who is available for immediate conversations.

Available to Beta testers first

According to the WhatsApp tracking platform, WABetaInfo, the feature is currently being tested by a limited number of Android beta users who have installed WhatsApp beta version 2.26.24.5 through the Google Play Store.

Because the rollout is gradual, many users may not see the feature immediately, even after updating their apps.

WhatsApp has yet to announce an official timeline for a wider release, but the green dot is expected to become available to more users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp rolls out new green dot to track users online. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

What this means for users

While some users may appreciate the convenience of instantly knowing who is online, others may view the change as another step toward reduced privacy on messaging platforms.

For now, WhatsApp maintains that users remain in control. If online visibility is disabled through privacy settings, the green dot will not appear, preserving the ability to stay connected without constantly broadcasting one's availability.

WhatsApp ends support for older iPhones, Android phones

Legit.ng earlier reported that WhatsApp users with older smartphones may soon lose access to the popular messaging platform as the company rolls out a major compatibility update affecting both iPhone and Android devices.

The update, introduced as part of WhatsApp’s regular system maintenance cycle, is designed to improve security, app performance, and compatibility with newer features. However, it also means that several older devices will no longer be able to run the app.

WhatsApp has confirmed that iPhones running software versions below iOS 15.1 will gradually lose support, meaning users on outdated devices may no longer be able to send messages, make calls, or access new app features.

Source: Legit.ng