The list of highest earners on popular music app, spotify has been revealed with over N17.94 billion earned by 10 top Nigerian music artists

The money was earned based on t number of streams they were able to get from music lovers around the world

While the figures could be an estimate, it provides insight into how important the entertainment industry has become for the Nigerian economy

The Nigerian entertainment industry has now gone fully-fledged digital, with more artists choosing to release their music on releasing your music on big Digital Service providers (DSP)like Spotify.

In April, an infographic from tooxclusiv.com showed the top 10 Nigerian artists surpassed a billion streams on Spotify.

Wizkid topped the chart and knocked off other artists with a total of 4.4 billion streams. Burna Boy followed next with 2.7 billion streams. Mr. Eazi found himself in the third spot with 1.3 billion streams and the Love Nwanatiti crooner, Ckay has 1 billion streams.

Davido, Wizkid are some of Nigerian biggest earning musicians Credit: @davido, @wizkid

Davido found him on the 5th spot with 909 million streams, Maleek Berry is chilling with his 516 million streams. Essence co-star, Tems is number 7 with 412 million streams. Rema overtakes Fireboy with his 356 million streams while Fireboy DML occupies number 9th position with 300 million streams.

African bad gal, Tiwa Savage rounded up the Top10 list with 270 million streams.

How Much was earned

Legit.ng calculations show that the 10 artist made over N17.94 billion or ($42,779,640) from the streams using data from a number of online Spotify royalties calculators, including the Streaming Calculator

In 2020, a report from Business Insider found that Spotify has paid artists as little as $.0033 per stream, which means that artists would have to have around 250 streams to earn one dollar.

It is however important to note that the earnings are based on the audience location and services.

In a 2020 report from music distributor iGroove, reveals that UK listeners pay $0.0049 per stream, whereas listeners from the US pay $0.0035 per stream.

iGroove explains:

“Spotify keeps 30% of all revenues generated. Of the remaining 70%, a part is paid for the songwriters and composers and the rest goes via label or distribution to the rights holders of the song.

“From the remaining share it’s calculated how many streams there were in total and how high the share of each artist is. Assuming there were one million streams per month and you have achieved 1,000 streams, you will receive 0.01%”

Spotify earnings estimate for Nigerian artist based on Streaming Calculator

Artists Number of streams amount earned(estimate) Wizkid 4.4 billion N6.42bn ($15,312,000) Burna Boy 2.7 billion N4.05bn($9,674,400) Mr. Eazi 1.3 billion N1.94bn(4,628,400) Ckay 1 billion N1.48bn ($3,549,600) Davido 909 million N1.32bn($3,163,320) Maleek Berry 516 million N753.26m($3,549,600) Tems 412 million N601.4m($1,433,760) Rema 356 million N519.69m($1,238,880) Fireboy DML 300 million N437.94m($1,044,000) Tiwa Savage 270 million N394.15m($939,600)

Statement from Spotify

In Spotify, in its 2021 Wrapped report, which is an annual roundup of the top artists, album, songs and playlists of the year as streamed by users on the platform it noted that Nigerians dominated the list.

