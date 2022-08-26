A man decided to shell out an enormous sum to have a Tesla car key implanted into his hand and cited a Bluetooth problem.

Brandon Dalaly said the implant allows unlocking and starting his Tesla, and the second implant unlocks his home.

According to him, the procedure cost him about $400 as he partook in a wider biohacking experiment.

Despite the abundance of Tesla car key tag solutions that do not need cutting the skin to implant them, one Tesla car owner decided to go against convention and do just that. The man implanted a VivoKey Apex Chip in his hand for N260,000 ($400) and now opens his Tesla car with it.

Brandon Dalaly cited a Bluetooth power management problem on his as the reason and implanted the chip to replace his car key.

The chip being implanted into the hand Credit: Justin Sullivan / Staff

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk reacts to the implant

The secure chip was inserted via a small incision on the top of his hand, and he now uses it to open and start his Tesla.

He tagged Tesla CEO Elon Musk in his video while undergoing the procedure.

According to reports, Dalaly said that the chip has more functions than just the Tesla, saying that the Tesla key is just an app installed on his phone.

Justifying the procedure, he said the implant is just perfect for him due to his phone's Bluetooth power problem having issues and that his phone key only works half the time.

Dalaly is also participating in a wider key testing programme, and this is not his first chip implant. He also had one in his left hand that allows him to unlock his home, medical store, and contact details.

The move for a transhuman future

The implant was handled by a professional who inserted the key contraption covered in the biocompatible coating and charged Dalaly N264,000 for the operation.

He may not have paid for the procedure as he is participating in a wider experiment to serve those willing to sacrifice some of their skin in exchange for a transhuman future.

Dalaly stated that it took some time before the censor picked-up signal and said it reads well after three days with just a tap to the pillar and can also be paired with any future Tesla.

