Innoson Motors has sent a perfect reply to a plate number of Elon Musk's Tesla car that generated a reaction on social media

Instead of the normal codes found on plate numbers, what is boldly written on the Tesla's rear is "Fuel Lol"

Innoson has creatively use the plate number that mocked fuel-powered vehicles to promote its products

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), an indigenous car maker mauufacturer has joined the "FUEL - LOL" number plate trend.

The custom number pokes fun at traditional International Combustion Engine-powered (ICE) vehicles.

But this time, Innoson motors creatively used it to promote its fuel-efficient and gas-powered cars.

IVM motors creatively use the fuel lol number plate for marketing Credit: IVM motors

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng had earlier reported that an electric Tesla Model X sedan was recently sighted in Lagos with the license plate "FUEL - LOL," which appears to mock traditional International Combustion Engine-powered (ICE) vehicles.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

It was reported that the snapshot tweeted by @AdeyemiDavid_ on Twitter rapidly went viral and drew the attention of Nigerians. On the bird platform, it trended for several hours.

Many fuel car drivers said the Tesla car terrified them, especially because the shot was taken on a route shared by other cars.

Some referred to it as a show-off, claiming that the Tesla owner wanted to be seen at any cost.

Innoson refuses to be intimidated

Sharing a picture of an IVM-branded Caris sedan with the plate, Innoson said:

“FUEL LOL! The IVM Caris gives you the best of both worlds : fantastic fuel economy and luxury.”

“We have embarked on manufacturing environmental friendly gas powered cars…”

Twitter users react to Innoson

DaviesAuto writes:

"It's nice knowing you copied it"

@vhickymann said:

"The Grammar to much .... I go buy fuel or not"

@_Eche1 commented:

"Lol! Innoson is taking us to where I don't know"

@waaazap jokingly said:

"@Fejizzy you should have had a patent on this"

@Realservantman also reacted

"Beautiful! Proudly Nigeria. Up innoson."

Teenage boy uses Twitter to track Elon Musk's private jet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy named Jack Sweeney used Twitter to track Elon Musk's private jet.

Musk later offered the boy the sum of N2 million to stop the act. The boy however, rejected the offer.

The boy's tracking ability made Musk uncomfortable. The boy demanded a higher amount of money to the tune of N20 million.

Source: Legit.ng