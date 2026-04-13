X is launching its standalone messaging app, XChat, via the Apple App Store

The app will initially be available only on iPhone, with Android support expected later

The app enters a competitive market dominated by WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Elon Musk has announced the date for the launch of his new messaging app, XChat, which is expected to rival WhatsApp.

The new standalone messaging application, XChat, will be launched on April 17, 2026, marking its entry into the global encrypted messaging market currently led by services like WhatsApp.

Elon Musk is launching its standalone messaging app, XChat, on April 17 via the Apple App Store. Photo: Contributor.

Source: Getty Images

According to an official announcement by the company, the app will be available for download on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad users, with an Android version expected at a later stage, Cyber Security News reported.

XChat features and availability

1. No phone number required

The new messaging platform will support 46 languages and allow users to sign up using their existing X accounts without requiring a phone number.

2. End-to-end encryption for messages and videos

X said the app will offer end-to-end encrypted messaging, voice and video calls, large group chats, disappearing messages, and file sharing across multiple formats.

3. Additional features for premium users:

Premium users are expected to enjoy additional features such as sending files up to 4GB and accessing high-definition audio and video calls.

4. No ads

The company also noted that the app would operate without advertisements or user data tracking, positioning it as a privacy-focused alternative in the messaging space.

Focus on privacy and encryption

XChat is built using the Rust programming language, known for its strong memory safety features, and employs what Musk described as a “Bitcoin-style” encryption system.

Under this setup, encryption keys are stored only on users’ devices, meaning the company’s servers cannot access or decode private conversations. This design, the company said, ensures that even in the event of a security breach, user messages remain protected.

The app will also include additional privacy tools such as self-destructing messages, message recall, screenshot alerts, and restrictions on capturing chats.

Integration with AI and X ecosystem

A key aspect of XChat is its integration with Grok, the artificial intelligence model developed by xAI. Users will be able to interact with the AI directly within chats for tasks such as summarising documents, answering questions, and planning activities.

The app will also allow seamless sharing of posts and videos from X into conversations, reflecting Musk’s broader plan to build an all-in-one “super app” similar to China’s WeChat.

Musk has repeatedly highlighted the convenience of such platforms, where users can access messaging, payments, shopping, and other services in one place.

XChat offers encrypted messaging, calls, large group chats, and file sharing without requiring phone numbers. Photo: CFOTO, Fabrice Coffrini

Source: Getty Images

Competition in the messaging space

XChat enters a highly competitive market dominated by established platforms. WhatsApp, with over two billion users, remains a major player, while apps like Signal and Telegram have built strong reputations for privacy and feature-rich communication.

Analysts say XChat’s success will depend on user adoption, the effectiveness of its AI integration, and trust in its privacy claims, particularly as concerns remain about how artificial intelligence may interact with private conversations.

Musk has been consistent in expressing his long-term ambition for a comprehensive “everything app.”

WhatsApp launches new exciting feature

Legit.ng earlier reported that WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows new group members to view recent messages sent before they joined.

The new feature had been requested by users for a long time, and it is now finally available.

Admins and members can also choose to forward between 25 and 100 past messages in the new update

Source: Legit.ng