Many social media users have shared a hilarious photo of a man in a helmet whose face looks dusty and worn out by the stress of a long journey.

The man is spotted with another fellow tagged the "navigator" and they both claim to have participated in a 2022 Naivasha Safari rally in Kenya.

Arap Marindich and Tula Chemoget, Kenyan comedians. Photo credit: Screenshots from Arap and Tula's skit.

Source: Twitter

But actually, the man and his friends are comedians who recorded a skit and posed as participants in the popular car race event. Those who share the popular comic photos do not know the origin or that it is a screenshot from a comedy skit.

The meme, however, has become a popular delicacy online. Legt.ng lists 3 things to know about the man behind the funny helmet photo.

1. Arap Marindich's real identity

The stage name of the man behind the helmet meme is Arap Marindich, but his real name is Kennedy Kipkorir Lang'at. He is from Kenya and is a native of Kalenjin.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The 37-year-old comedian said he took the name "Arap Marindicht" in honour of his grandfather.

His friend who served as his navigator in the skit is named Tula Chemoget.

2. The video that made Arap Marindich popular

Before now, Arap was little known in the comedy world as he worked as a driver. However, his popularity ballooned after he and his friend, Tula Chemoget, acted in a hilarious skit in which they claimed to have participated in the World Rally Championship, a car race event held yearly in Kenya.

In the short clip, they said they just emerged from the bush, having navigated dangerous terrains to come out in the open.

Confirming that the race was not easy, Arap said they were placed in the 15th position, but his navigator said they placed 21.

What made the meme become so popular is their weather-beaten faces and the expressions they bore while answering questions in the video, which they later shared on TikTok.

Screenshots of their faces from the video have since become so popular in many countries, including Nigeria.

3. Arap Marindich seeks copyright for his meme

Arap is now seeking to be recognised for his meme and has said he and his friend will take steps to be recognised by companies using the images.

He said:

"I read the message from the government on Facebook. Anybody who wants to use the images should come and have discussions with us first. For those companies who use our images, we shall do a follow-up. I am currently looking for a lawyer who can help me pursue the matter."

Sabinus, winning the hearts of Nigerians

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Sabinus is the latest comedian stealing the hearts of Nigerians online.

His talent and different approach to comedy have come to be recognised by many Nigerians who enjoy his now-famous art.

His recent award as the Best Online Content creator did not come to many as a surprise, given that he has been consistent with his style.

Source: Legit.ng