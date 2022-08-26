A young man, Brandon Dalaly, who does not want to keep losing his car key, thought of a way to have it on him

A video showing the man having surgery and implanting the key in his hand got many mixed reactions online

Apart from his Tesla car which is a trending story, the man also has his house key implanted in his other hand

Sometimes, people lose their keys and it could be a very painful experience without a spare. A man in America has found a drastic solution to that for himself.

The Michigan man, Brandon Dalaly, did surgery and had his Tesla car key implanted into the back of his hand for easy accessibility.

There is also an implant in his other hand that opens his house door. Photo source: @BrandonDalaly, CNN

Source: Twitter

His hand is not sore

Speaking with CNN, Brandon said that he is a huge Tesla fan as he works in technology. The man stated that he would really love if the chip can be upgraded.

Brandon's house key implanted in his hand

This would not be first time Brandon will be having an implant to make his life easier. He already had one in his other arm to open his house door.

When asked to show his hand to the camera, the man did and said one would hardly notice the lump.

Many people had things to say about what he did when it was shared on Twitter by @SaycheeseDGTL.

Below are some reactions:

@carversolar said:

"The mark of the beast isn’t an actual mark, (to my understanding) but a mindset."

@RodXTheXGod said:

"What if the battery die?"

@Hakeem36777742 said:

"People wasting their money for no reason bruh."

@PropogandaShape said:

"This is just cool idc, i don’t even like elon or tesla either but imagine unlocking your car with your hand, you would never lose your keys or have them stolen. It’s perfect."

