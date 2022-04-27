To accommodate the growing number of cryptocurrencies in circulation - 17,000, there is an increased demand for cryptocurrency exchanges & networks to host the various assets now in circulation. Today, Binance BNB is the world's biggest exchange in terms of trading volume, surpassing even the New York Stock Exchange. Cronos (CRO), previously known as crypto.com, and Uniswap (UNI), are two platforms that each provide a unique way to get started in the cryptocurrency world.

In a similar vein, Calyx Token (CLX) is one of the leading DEX (decentralised exchanges) platforms. Decentralised exchanges (DEX) spread the duty of arranging and confirming cryptocurrency deals among a number of participants. Anyone who wants to participate in a DEX network will be able to certify transactions in a manner similar to how crypto blockchains operate. In addition to helping to promote accountability and transparency, it may also help to ensure that an exchange may continue to operate regardless of the financial health of the firm that developed it.

Three is The Magic Number: Uniswap (UNI), Cronos (CRO), and Calyx Token (CLX) are the 3 Cryptos to Buy

Calyx Token (CLX) the DEX of the Future

Calyx Token (CLX) is the latest cryptocurrency that is stimulating venture capitalists looking to diversify their digital portfolios. Now that the first round of the three-stage presale has commenced, sentiments are buzzing.

Calyx Token (CLX) is the newest permissionless liquidity mechanism on the market. It allows for multi-chain cryptocurrency supply from various sources.

The Calyx Token (CLX) network focuses on community, engagement and collaboration while also incorporating accuracy, reliability, transparency and decentralisation (DeFi).

The decentralised framework of the Calyx Network allows for cross-chain exchanges, liquidity acquisition, scalability, and permissionless participation.

Cutting-edge innovation is mixed with a new system based on interaction and feeling of belonging that enables real-time, reliable, and low-cost trading.

Analysts predict the new mechanism to grow swiftly alongside early investors' wallets. The token is currently being offered in presale, one of the finest cryptocurrencies to retain long-term.

Cronos (CRO) +3.95%

Cronos (CRO), is Greek for "leader," and now it is the name of what was once Crypto.com. The Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange has big intentions to overcome Binance and establish itself as the world's premier exchange and one-stop-shop for anything cryptocurrency-related.

Cronos will be seen all over the world in the coming year, thanks to the company's acquisition of the official privileges to be the primary sponsor of the Fifa World Cup, which will take place in Qatar in the winter of this year. This sponsorship agreement adds to the impressive list of collaborations that CRO has already established with organisations such as Formula One, Serie A (Italian Premier League), and the American NBA.

The price of CRO is currently $0.40, which represents a decrease of more than 50% from its all-time high, reached in 2021. The brand will receive worldwide exposure this year, thus we expect the token price to easily break into the top ten and challenge Binance in the near future, if not sooner.

CRO is currently up +3.95 in 24h.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI)'s a decentralised exchange (DEX) that was created on top of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Investors that hold Ethereum or Uni, may use it to trade them for other ERC20 tokens which might not be offered on the more typical exchanges.

Uniswap was founded in 2018 and currently has a market capitalisation of $5,767,707,642, placing it among the most renowned DEXs on the marketplace. Uniswap (UNI) allows users to buy and sell without the necessity for a third-party intermediary to facilitate the transaction. Anyone who buys and sells on the UNI network contributes to the liquidity of the currency. You can also utilise the network to stake as well as farm tokens to generate some additional passive revenue.

UNI is presently trading at $8.73 per share. As previously said, as more individuals begin to gravitate toward the cryptocurrency sector, the aggregate amount of transactions passing through the system will almost certainly increase. This should result in a significant increase in the interest for UNI tokens, as well as a significant increase in the price of Uniswap.

Securipop (SECR)

Securipop (SECR) is a brand-new cryptocurrency that makes use of blockchain technology in order to establish decentralised communication networks. Investors who are concerned about data collection, security and security on digital platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, can use Securipop Network to be provided with greater authority and security.

Anyone can communicate with many other users and earn rewards when they utilise the SECR cryptocurrency.

Securipop (SECR) is on presale now. Feel protected, Earn Money.

[SPONSORED]

Source: Legit.ng