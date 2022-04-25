Nigerian who spend their hard earned money to purchase electricity meters could be set for refunds

The Federal Government is not happy that Nigerians are forced to take over the responsibilities of electricity companies

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) there were over 12.78 million registered energy customer population

According to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), electricity Distributing Companies (DISCOS) must make refunds to customers who purchased meters.

Discos have been swamped with meter demand from non-metered clients; as a result, homes are seizing the bull by the horns and purchasing meters without waiting for provision from the Discos.

FG has directed Nigerians to demand for a refund, Leadership reports.

Taking to its official twitter account to address consumers concerns FCCPC, said while Nigerians can purchase meters using the MAP Framework, it must be refunded.

It wrote:

“However, DISCOs are responsible for refunding or compensating customers who paid in advance for the meters. The cost of the meter is to be reimbursed in 36 equal monthly payments using consumer-purchased energy credits.”

The government agency further stated that consumers shouldn’t take up the responsibility of providing transformers, poles or other electricity equipment, neither should they repair faulty transformers.

It added:

“Electricity Consumer Right/Responsibility: It is not the responsibility of the customer or the community to purchase, replace or repair transformers, poles or other associated equipment used in the distribution of electricity”

Although the commission suggested that consumers and Discos can enter into agreement, which would temporarily pass the responsibility of providing transformer and other Electricity equipments on the users.

FCCPC continues:

“Faulty transformers are supposed to be replaced by the Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo) within forty-eight hours of the official complaint being made. The Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo) is responsible for such replacements or repairs.

“However, if the Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo) is unable to speedily replace the faulty transformer, residents may go into discussions with the company and agree on the terms of the replacement of the affected transformer if they so wish to assume the responsibility of the company.”

Nigeria plans to construct its first nuclear power plant

Meanwhile, Federal government of Nigeria has announced plans to build a nuclear power plant to address the country's electrical challenges.

The World Bank recently ranked Nigeria as having one of the worst power supply in the world, and the Federal Government will be hoping that the new plant can change that narrative.

Deals have already been inked with Russia and Pakistan to train Nigerians on how to effectively run the proposed power plant

