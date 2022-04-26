It can be difficult to distinguish between a promising project with long-term growth potential and quick cash grabs that won't last through a bear market with thousands of cryptocurrencies on the market. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of crypto experts’ top picks of cryptos to invest in for 2022 and beyond.

When compared to Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins are typically riskier investments, but they can yield higher returns in a bull market. Furthermore, altcoins tend to depreciate more in bear markets. In general, smaller market cap cryptos are more volatile than larger, more established cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Read on to find out why Polygon (MATIC), Chainlink (LINK) and FIREPIN Token (FRPN), which is in the midst of its presale, have impressed the pros.

Crypto Experts’ Favourite Altcoins - Polygon (MATIC), Chainlink (LINK) & FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

Source: UGC

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is an Ethereum (ETH) sidechain that is rapidly scaling DeFi.

Layer 2 scaling solutions, which handle transactions on a side chain before submitting a batch of transactions to Ethereum's (ETH) layer 1 blockchain, have received support from Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

Users pay significantly lower transaction fees as a result, and transactions can be completed in a matter of seconds.

Layer 2 sidechains are crucial for scaling Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC) was one of the first to implement them. Because assets must be bridged to the sidechain, there will be some switching costs, which will encourage people to stay on Polygon (MATIC) in the long run.

Chainlink (LINK)

The Chainlink (LINK) decentralised oracle network is powered by the Ethereum (ETH) token Chainlink (LINK). This network enables Ethereum (ETH) smart contracts to connect to external data sources, APIs, and payment systems in a secure manner.

SmartContract.com was Chainlink's (LINK) first foray into the market in 2014. The name was changed to Chainlink (LINK) shortly after its launch to better reflect the company's core market.

In 2019, Chainlink (LINK) formed a strategic partnership with Google. Chainlink's (LINK) protocol was included in Google's smart contract strategy as a result of the agreement. Investors hailed this move as a major victory because it allows users to connect to two of Google's most popular cloud services.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

Source: UGC

Despite not having officially launched yet, FIREPIN Token (FRPN) has already impressed crypto experts due to its state-of-the-art features and far-reaching goals.

The platform is democratic by design, striving to prioritise its community at all times. Moreover, the crypto community is calling for an easily accessible and efficient blockchain now that NFTs are becoming more popular.

Users can connect to five of the most effective blockchains using the FIREPIN Token (FRPN), including Ethereum (ETH), Binance (BNB), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Polygon (POLY) (MATIC).

The FIREPIN Token (FRPN) presale is approaching its third and final stage. Experts have stated that entering presales early can pay off handsomely in the long run. Early buyers have been amazed at the rise of the token, which has more than quadrupled since the start of the presale in February, soaring from $0.000067 to the current market price of $0.0023!

Thus, getting in on the presale before FRPN launches appears to be the best time to maximise profits without experiencing heavy losses. On May 27th, the token will make its official debut on DEXs.

Source: UGC

Source: Legit.ng