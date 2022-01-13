Meta, formerly Facebook, has given users opportunity to bring their businesses, especially small businesses to a wider audience

It has serious family of apps that allows small business owner to reach bigger audiences and attract customers

WhatsApp Status, Instagram, Facebook Stories and Messenger are great tools offered by the company for small business owners to leverage on

Chinenye Ijioma's penchant for viewing Facebook Stories (that place atop your News Feed where users usually post photos) opened a curiosity door to her one day. She runs a small jewelry business and thought that she could showcase her latest ware on her Stories Feed. Voila! A viewer swiped up and asked how much she sold a piece of jewelry that caught her fancy. Like a dream, Chinenye sold one of her priciest jewelry. It struck her. She could convert the platforms to marketing one.

She decided to design a little advertorial and upload it on her Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Stories. On average, she has a cumulative 800 - 1,000 views across the platforms every day. She converted them to money-spinning platforms. According to her, she makes at least ten sales weekly, depending on how many views she garners across the platforms.

WhatsApp Status, Facebook Stories and woman admiring her sales on social media

Source: Getty Images

Social media has made it easy to transact genuine business across borders. No other platform has the widest reach than Facebook with its over 2 billion monthly active users and its other family apps of WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

In April last year, Meta announced that its Stories section has hit over 500 million users. Over 150 million people use Facebook Stories on a daily basis. That is a huge market for users to advertise their products or services.

Although Meta plans to monetize that section anytime soon, users outside the U.S. can leverage Facebook Stories’ versatility to attract and retain customers for their products or service.

The biggest e-commerce platform in the world

Facebook remains the biggest e-commerce platform in the world with over two billion people using the platform on a monthly basis.

Across all the platforms of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, Meta has offered users enormous opportunities to reach more audiences and attract more customers.

WhatsApp Stories feature Status also averages 500 million users and Instagram hit a milestone in December last year. That means Facebook’s 1.56 billion daily users are posting or watching Stories each day, up from zero when Facebook launched the feature in 2017.

And the over 4 million Status users in Nigeria give you the platform to reach a bigger audience in the country.

The company announced recently that it would soon introduce ads on its WhatsApp Status to give users more opportunities to reach a wider audience. The feature has been rolled out in India, WhatsApp’s biggest market. About 300 million people use the platform in that country. It is also testing a payment feature via WhatsApp in the country.

Advertisers best choice

Ads will appear on WhatsApp Status and will be visible to users. As mentioned, the WhatsApp Status will just show the name of the advertiser and glimpse of the Ad. To view the entire Ad users will need to swipe up. WhatsApp ads feature will work similar to how ads work on Instagram

In August last year, Meta announced a new suite of tools for its 40 million active businesses on Messenger, including appointment bookings, lead generation and others which it announced at the F8 developer conference.

Meta said:

“We want to make it more seamless for people to reach out to businesses on Messenger in places where they’re already looking to connect. We will put more investment into tools to connect people and businesses, including updates to m.me links, web plugins, various entry points across our family of apps, as well as ad products, that lead to Messenger,” the company said.

If you give people a place to put their face at the top of their friends’ phones, they’ll fill it. And if someone dangles a window into the lives of people you know and people you wish you did, you’ll open that window regularly. That sums up the reason advertising on Facebook Stories will strike an instant chord with customers.

Facebook isn’t just using Stories to keep people engaged, but to squeeze more cash out of them. COO Sheryl Sandberg announced that 3 million advertisers have now bought Stories ads across Facebook’s family of apps.

Sandberg said:

“I’d expect Facebook to launch a Stories Ad Network soon so other apps can show Facebook’s vertical video ads and get a cut of the revenue. '

Money spinning platforms for small businesses

The opportunity to reach a wider audience through the various Meta platforms increased when the company said more people are logging in daily to its platforms across developing countries.

Tony Nwoko, a brand analyst told Legit.ng that small business owners in Nigeria are not using the opportunities available across social media, especially the one offered by Meta, formally Facebook to reach wider audience in the country.

Nwoko said:

“Instead of users just posting their pictures just to show off their faces and stuff, Facebook Stories is a platform to showcase their crafts and business. If people cannot afford to advertise on what I call traditional e-commerce platforms like Jumia or Konga; Amazon and Alibaba, Facebook Stories is a huge platform to do so."

Nwoko also said he knows people who use Meta platforms to transact serious and legitimate businesses without breaking too much sweat.

