The popular short video platform, TikTok has been sued by a woman who said she developed psychological trauma due to the platform

Candie Frazier claimed that she and other content moderators spend up to 12 hours a day reviewing traumatizing contents

The company said the woman's claims are baseless and inconsistent with its policies and that it has always prioritised the health of its staffers

A woman who reviews videos on the video platform, TikTok, has taken it to court for causing her Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The woman, a content reviewer, said she developed psychological trauma due to her job which she said needed her to review videos that includes graphic, violent content and conspiracy theories and other ‘traumatising images.’

Woman in distress Credit: ANWAR AMRO/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Candie Frazier, who lives in Las Vegas and is a contractor for TikTok’s parent firm, ByteDance, said that she and other content reviewers often spend 12 hours every day looking at distressing content on the platform.

No support for mental health

She said the company failed to provide them with enough protection and psychological support.

According to the plaintiff, Frazier sees videos on genocide in Myanmar, a lot of shootings, children who are molested, and animals being mangled. Because of this regular and unchecked exposure to toxic and disturbing images at her workplace, she has developed and suffered traumatic bouts.

The lawsuit, filed last week in federal court in California will increase supervision of unhealthy content and reviewing practices at TikTok.

CNN report says that the platform had previously hidden under the cover in comparison to bigger competitors like Facebook and YouTube but has been getting a lot of attention recently from critics and others after becoming popular, especially among young people during the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company defends self

TikTok stated that it strives to promote a caring work environment for its employees and contract staff, saying its safety team partners with third party companies on the important work of helping to protect the platform and its community.

The video-sharing platform said it will continue to increase on a range of health services so that they will feel supported mentally and emotionally.

Frazier does not work for the social media site or its parent company but works for a company in Canada called Telus International, which gives out content moderation workers to TikTok and other social media platforms.

A spokesperson for Telus said the woman has raised concerns in her work in the past but that her allegations are not consistent with the company’s ideals.

Source: Legit.ng