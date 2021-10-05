Giant social media platforms, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram had downtime recently and businesses and online activities were grounded

Yomi Casual has reacted to the downtimes of the platforms and threw a subtle jibe at 21st-century celebrities and online business owners

Nigerians have reacted differently to Yomi Casual's comments about social media downtime and online business owners

Giant social media platforms, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram experienced global downtime on Monday, October 4, 2021, around 5 pm Nigerian time.

Yomi Casual reacts to Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram downtime. Credit: @yomicasual

Source: Instagram

The social media app that was owned by Facebook Inc. affected businesses and individuals who depended largely on it for survival.

Celebrity fashion designer, Yomi Casual has reacted to the report and passed a subtle jibe at 21st-century celebrities and online business owners.

Yomi posted his opinion on his Instagram story that reads:

"This should serve as a lesson to ya'all 21st century celebrities and online business owners. You are nothing without the media! Respect those people who made it to the top without social media."

See the post below:

Fans reactions

His opinion on the social media platforms' downtime has got reactions from Nigerians.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions, read below:

Kasarachic_:

"Time and technologies evolve. Respect everybody who has made it with or without social media. They’re hardworking and strategic."

Adorables_fashion1:

"Please can we hear word."

Onyeka5:

"The lesson is find a balance don't depend on what you can't control."

Ellarhquin:

"This one everybody turn motivational speaker bayi....this may make sense is some aspect but in other aspect he's wrong, if u don't agree with me u are right too."

Poshedupthrift:

"Very, very true."

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back, Security experts speak on cause of outage

After about 6-hours of downtime, social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp returned to operations all over the world.

The platforms went down on Monday, October 4 and the security experts have apologised to the global users for the inconveniences and they also acknowledged that a lot of business depended on them.

Security experts had blamed a domain name system (DNS) issue as being the major cause of the outage.

Source: Legit.ng News