Loss of lives, scandals, celebrations were the hallmark of 2021 which sent Nigerians searching the internet

Among the most searched item on the internet include sports, games, personalities and individuals impacted by life

The global search result also showed that people search more about the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health among others

The outgone year of 2021 was a year that Nigerians saw deaths, happiness, scandals and lavish ceremonies that left them googling like no other.

Obi Cubana

The Anambra-born socialite, Obi Iyiebgbu wowed Nigerians this year when the burial of his mother, Uche Iyiegbu, went viral on the internet prompting many Nigerians who Obi Cubana is.

TB Joshua, Tiwa Savaga and Obi Cubana

The lavish burial threw the hitherto unknown Obi Cubana into the limelight making him the person of interest in Nigeria. He was later detained briefly by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for undisclosed reasons.

TB Joshua

The death of clergyman, Temitope Balogun Joshua, took many by shock as there were no reports of the Ikotun-based prophet being sick or hospitalised.

Many of his followers were thrown off balance as the news of his trickled in on June 5.

His death threw up a leadership vacuum and tussle in his Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) and his wife, Evelyn Joshua stepping amid controversies.

Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer, Tiwatope Savage, popularly called Tiwa Savage sent tongues wagging and Nigerians googling when she revealed that she was being blackmailed over a sex tape.

Eventually, the tape was released which sent the internet into a meltdown. Search for her tape packed over 200,000 searches on the search engine.

Ada Jesus

The comedienne who died in April this year is also the most searched item on Google.

She died after she had an altercation with an Anambra-based clergyman, Prophet Chukwemeka Odumeje, popularly called Indaboski Bahose.

Other searched items on Google include Rivers State-born actress, Tonto Dikeh who had a battle with an ex-lover, Prince Kpokpgri.

Also, Nigerians searched the hyper-violent film, Squid Game on the internet.

What the world searched for

On the global search result, people asked Google how to heal, mental health, COVID-19 vaccines and vaccinations and if there will be another lockdown.

