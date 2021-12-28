Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has got people talking after she shared a photo of the expensive shoes she packed just for a one week vacation

The singer is in Ghana with her son and other loved ones, and she is not letting anything get in the way of her fashion game

While some Nigerians attribute the excess shoes to being a woman, others simply think that the singer is showing off

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage definitely lives up to her African bad girl name, especially when it comes to fashion.

The singer recently landed inn Ghana for a one week vacation and while most people will pack light, Tiwa decided to go with 30 shoes.

Tiwa Savage pack trucklosd of shoes for one week vacation Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: UGC

The mum of one took to her Instagram story channel with a photo of her designer shoes, heels, flats, and sandals, which were over 30 in total, all lined up.

In another post, she shared a photo of her feet in comfortable hotel slides and noted that she will most likely be in them all the time.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

attih_soul:

"Some of us are also guilty of packing more than we need"

toks_10:

"Vanity upon vanity "

ceemplybecca:

"No 1 African Bad gyal…Easy with the oppression ahhhhhh"

official_bobby_fredrick:

"Will it matter in heaven, no no, we would wear white long gown and barefoot mummy jam jam "

poshest_hope:

"Wahala for who no get shoes!! May God put shoes on your feets o."

sharozzy_:

"Me I will literally pack the whole house for three days vacation "

prettyblinks:

"Never to be caught unfresh now, I can relate . Half of what I pack on a trip, I don’t wear."

