As 2021 finally comes to an end, several incidents dominated the headlines in Lagos. Some of them, such as the #EndSARS reports and the attendant white papers, elicited talking points nationwide and even beyond the shores of the country. Incidents like road crashes on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and police extrajudicial killings were as predictable as the months of the year.

Below are some of the events that got people talking in 2021.

1. #EndSARS Panel Report

This is perhaps the most controversial event of Year 2021 from Lagos State. Mixed reactions trailed the report submitted by the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry set up to investigate petitions on police brutality and the Lekki toll gate “massacre” of October 20, 2020.

When the much-awaited white paper was released, it ripped apart the report of the Lekki toll gate incident and it became a topical issue in the country.

2. Ikoyi Registry

Towards the end of the year, the social media space was thrown into panic when a newspaper reported that a federal court in the state had declared illegal marriages conducted at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry.

3. Dowen College

The circumstances surrounding the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni came to light in November. And it went viral on social media. The deceased’s cousin, Perrison Oromoni, who broke the news, narrated how he died and went as far as calling out the names of his alleged killers.

4. Ojodu Tragedy

Another sad event in the state as the 2021 rounds off was the death of students from the Bab Fafunwa Millennium School (formerly the Ojodu Grammar School) when a truck rammed into them at closing hours. Many other students sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

Although witnesses put the number of casualty figures at 13, the authorities named two children – Adedoyin Adebayo and Akpolebi Israel – as the deceased. The former was an only child of her parents.

5. The Badagry Eight

Similarly, life suddenly took an ugly turn for some parents in Badagry after they discovered that their children had died in a parked car on Adelayo Street in the Jah-Micheal area.

The eight children, who were between the ages of four and six were found dead by a parent who was looking for her ward. Afusat Isiaka, a mother of four, lost three children in the incident.

The vehicle reportedly has a child lock feature and could only be opened from outside.

