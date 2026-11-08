The FG says its N50,000 NERSI relief programme covers vulnerable households across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

Beneficiaries were selected from the National Social Register and verified national identity records based on poverty

The government explained how selected Nigerians can confirm their eligibility

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The Federal Government has listed the states covered by its N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), assuring Nigerians that the programme extends to all six geopolitical zones.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday by its Director of Information and Public Relations, Janet Mcdickson Noah, while addressing questions about the geographical coverage and eligibility requirements of the relief programme.

Nigerians can now check if their states are included in FG's N50,000 cash support programme. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

According to the ministry, the intervention covers vulnerable households across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The government said the selection of beneficiaries was based on poverty and vulnerability criteria, using information from the National Social Register and verified national identity records.

States covered by FG's N50,000 NERSI payment

The ministry listed the states covered under the programme across the six geopolitical zones as follows:

South-West: Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti.

South-East: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

South-South: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers.

North-Central: Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau, alongside the FCT.

North-East: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

North-West: Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara.

The ministry stressed that the selection was based on need rather than religion, ethnicity or political affiliation.

How Nigerians can check and receive N50,000 NERSI payment

The federal government explained that selected beneficiaries would receive text messages from one of five approved payment providers: ALAT, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint.

The notification will identify the selected provider and contain a USSD code that beneficiaries can dial to confirm their eligibility and accept the grant.

Nigerians can also dial their provider's official USSD code directly and select the eligibility-check option.

ALAT by Wema: Dial 94523#

MoMo PSB: Dial 6710#

NairaGram: Dial 72600#

OPay: Dial 95520#

Moniepoint: Dial 557327#

According to the government, beneficiaries must accept the offer before the money can be credited to their mobile wallets.

It added that anyone who mistakenly selects the 'No' option can dial the code again and change the response to 'Yes'. Failure to accept the offer means the beneficiary will not receive the payment.

Nigerians without smartphones can still access FG's relief payment. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Facebook

The government said the process does not require a smartphone or internet connection, as the USSD codes work on basic mobile phones.

Beneficiaries can withdraw the money through POS agents by transferring funds from their mobile wallets. They can also withdraw the full N50,000, take part of the money or transfer it to any bank account.

FG warns Nigerians against NERSI payment fraud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the government has warned Nigerians against fraudsters seeking to exploit the relief programme to steal personal and financial information.

It stressed that the N50,000 payment is a grant, not a loan, and beneficiaries will receive the full amount without deductions.

The government also clarified that payments would be made in phases, meaning selected beneficiaries might not receive notifications at the same time.

Source: Legit.ng