Fidelity Bank has completed the acquisition of Union Bank UK, a subsidiary of the Union Bank of Nigeria

The acquisition was officially announced in a corporate notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited

The Bank of England's Prudential Regulatory Authority has approved for the change of control of Union Bank UK

Fidelity Bank has announced the completion of the acquisition of a 100% stake in Union Bank Plc United Kingdom(UBUK).

The deal, valued at N8.2 billion, marks a significant step for Fidelity Bank's as it move to expand its international footprint.

Fidelity Bank takes over Union Bank in UK Photo credit:FidelityBankplc

Source: Facebook

Fidelity Bank's message after take over of Union Bank

The acquisition was captured in a statement submitted by Fidelity Bank to the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) obtained by Legit.ng.

The statement reads:

“The bank is pleased to announce the completion of the transaction and receipt of the approval of the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulatory Authority for change of control of UBUK.

“The acquisition of UBUK is in furtherance of Fidelity Bank Plc’s strategic initiatives on international expansion.”

CBN approves Fidelity Bank's acquisition

Punch reports that the bank had earlier received a letter of ‘No Objection’ to the transaction from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In the corporate notice, the Board of Directors of the bank said:

“We are confident that the acquisition will unlock significant value for the Fidelity Bank Group and is taking action to ensure the seamless integration of the operations of both entities.”

Fidelity Bank ambition

Fidelity Bank Chief Executive Officer Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe in an earlier report, revealed plans to expand the bank's footprints internationally.

In Onyeali-Ikpe words:

"The strategy is for us to move footprint outside Nigeria and be able to compete favorably with our peers.

"In the next three years, we should be able to be in six countries by doing at least two yearly.

"We are committed to expanding our operations and reaching more customers across Africa.

"We believe there is a significant opportunity for growth in the African market, and we are committed to capitalizing on this."

Here is a list of Nigerian Banks in the UK

The Access Bank UK

Zenith Bank

GTBank UK (Guaranty Trust Bank UK)

FCMB Bank UK (First City Monument Bank UK)

FirstBank UK

UBA UK (United Bank for Africa UK)

