The FG has revealed the database it used to identify potential recipients of its N50,000 NERSI grant

NASSCO applies four screening techniques to identify vulnerable beneficiaries, without direct applications

Government data showed that 21.1 million households, representing more than 83 million people, were listed in the register as of October 2026

The federal government has outlined how it determines which Nigerian households receive its N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant and other forms of social assistance.

At the centre of the exercise is the National Social Register (NSR), a household database maintained by the National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO).

The Federal Government says Nigerians cannot apply directly for the N50,000 NERSI grant or pay agents to secure inclusion. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

It provides information that helps authorities identify families experiencing poverty and determine where assistance may be needed.

The government introduced the NERSI scheme on October 30, 2026, as part of its response to the financial difficulties facing vulnerable households.

However, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction said in a November 6 statement that it selected beneficiaries based on existing social register records and verified national identity information.

It also made clear that Nigerians were not required to submit individual applications, Punch reports.

The ministry warned against individuals or groups demanding money in exchange for promises of inclusion in the beneficiary list.

Four stages used to identify beneficiaries

NASSCO's published guidelines outline four methods through which households are assessed before they are considered for inclusion in the social register.

Geographic targeting: The exercise begins with an assessment of poverty across local government areas. States rank their councils according to deprivation levels, allowing authorities to concentrate attention on locations with greater social and economic needs. Community ranking: After identifying priority locations, communities are assessed according to their access to essential facilities and infrastructure. This helps establish which areas have the greatest gaps in basic services. Community-based identification: People living in selected communities participate in identifying families experiencing hardship. Specially trained teams coordinate the exercise, while field enumerators gather information about the households identified. Proxy Means Testing: The information collected is subjected to statistical assessment. Household circumstances, living conditions and other characteristics are used to estimate welfare levels. The resulting scores determine how households are ranked, with those falling within the first six deciles considered for the National Beneficiary Register and certain assistance schemes.

What inclusion in the register means

Being recorded in the National Social Register does not automatically entitle a household to every government grant.

NASSCO maintains information on potential beneficiaries, but organisations implementing individual interventions can establish additional conditions before distributing assistance.

The database is also useful beyond direct financial support. It provides information for planning programmes in healthcare, education, agriculture and humanitarian relief.

For government agencies and development partners, access to reliable household records can help reduce the risk of directing limited resources towards people who do not meet the intended eligibility criteria.

NASSCO has previously warned that poor beneficiary information can undermine social intervention programmes by excluding deserving families and weakening resource allocation.

Four identification methods guide the Federal Government's selection of poor households for social assistance programmes. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: TikTok

National Social Register: latest figures

NASSCO's October 2026 update provides an indication of the scale of the database. The figures show:

21,114,531 households recorded in the register.

83,162,654 individuals covered.

217,166 communities represented.

37 administrative jurisdictions covered, comprising 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The government is also working to improve the quality of the records by connecting household information to the National Identification Number (NIN) system.

In its October 2026 update, NASSCO reported the following progress:

16,176,026 NIN records captured.

15,653,374 records successfully verified.

11,347,989 households with at least one linked NIN.

13,330,387 households whose records had been updated.

771 local government areas covered.

63.13% reported coverage rate.

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Source: Legit.ng