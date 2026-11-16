UBA has warned customers about phishing scams involving fake messages, cloned websites and people pretending to be bank officials

The bank will hold its 2026 Fraud Awareness Week from November 16 to 20 to educate customers on how to avoid financial fraud

It advised customers never to share their PINs, passwords, OTPs or BVNs and to report suspicious activities through its official channels

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has warned customers to be cautious of phishing scams, as fraudsters increasingly use fake bank messages, cloned websites and impersonation accounts to gain access to their banking information and steal money.

The lender said it would strengthen efforts to educate customers about emerging financial fraud tactics during its 2026 Fraud Awareness Week, scheduled for November 16 to 20.

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Source: UGC

The campaign is designed to help customers identify suspicious messages, verify banking requests and report fraudulent activities before they suffer financial losses.

Eugene Inotu, UBA’s group chief internal auditor, said criminals often exploit fear and urgency to trick unsuspecting customers into revealing sensitive information or clicking malicious links.

“Fraudsters are counting on panic. They want you to click before you think, so the strongest defence is to pause,” Inotu said.

He stressed that the bank would never request customers’ confidential banking details through unsolicited messages, emails, phone calls or links.

“UBA will never ask for your PIN, password, OTP or BVN through a link, a text message, an email or a phone call. If a message asks for any of these, it is not from us, no matter how genuine it looks,” he added.

UBA explains how fraudsters target customers

The bank explained that phishing remains a common method used by criminals to deceive customers into surrendering their financial information.

According to UBA, fraudsters frequently impersonate banks through text messages, emails and social media accounts, directing victims to fake websites designed to steal their login credentials, card details, PINs and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs).

Some criminals also use customers’ names, phone numbers and familiar bank logos to make fraudulent communications appear authentic.

Others reportedly pose as bank officials during phone calls, creating a sense of urgency to pressure customers into disclosing confidential information or approving unauthorised transactions.

Alero Ladipo, UBA’s group head of brands, marketing and corporate communications, advised customers to avoid suspicious links and verify unusual requests through the bank’s recognised platforms.

She encouraged customers to access the bank's website by entering its address directly into their browsers, use the official UBA Mobile App and download banking applications only from authorised app stores.

Ladipo also recommended using the bank’s verified channels, including Leo, its virtual banking assistant, and official contact centre, to confirm questionable requests.

What UBA wants customers to do to stay safe

The lender urged customers to report suspicious messages and transactions they did not authorise immediately to prevent further losses.

Customers can contact the bank through its verified telephone numbers: 07002255822 and 02012808800.

The bank cautioned customers against using contact details supplied in suspicious messages when reporting suspected fraud.

Scam Alert: Nigerian Bank Reveals New Tricks Fraudsters Use to Empty Customers’ Accounts

Source: UGC

UBA said its awareness campaign complements investments in security technology and employee training across its markets.

It added that educating customers about changing fraud techniques remains essential to protecting their accounts, describing informed customers as the first line of defence against financial scams.

Source: Legit.ng