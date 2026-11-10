Canada's immigration minister announced on November 9, 2026, that the Rural Community Immigration Pilot has been made a permanent programme

The permanent programme targets 5,500 admission spaces and continues with the 14 communities currently in the pilot, with more to be added

Over 4,700 job offers were issued, and more than 1,950 employers were vetted under the pilot from January 2025 to August 2026

Canada has made its Rural Community Immigration Pilot a permanent programme, opening a dedicated residence pathway for skilled foreign workers in smaller towns and remote areas struggling to fill local job vacancies.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab made the announcement on November 9, 2026, in Pictou County, Nova Scotia, confirming that the government had set aside 5,500 admission spaces for the now-permanent Rural Community Immigration Programme under the 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan.

Foreign workers get a new permanent residence opportunity as Canada targets 5,500 admissions. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The move builds on the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot, which ran from 2019 to 2024, and its successor pilot launched in 2025.

Combined, those efforts brought more than 12,500 candidates and their families into rural and smaller communities, with over 2,800 employers taking part.

Canada's new permanent residency pathway: What the programme covers

The programme is employer- and community-led, meaning that local businesses and community partners jointly identify candidates, issue job offers, and provide settlement support to help newcomers and their families stay long-term.

The 14 communities already in the pilot will continue under the permanent version, with additional communities expected to join in future rounds.

Between January 2025 and August 2026, participating communities vetted and designated more than 1,950 employers facing persistent labour shortages.

Those employers went on to issue over 4,700 job offers and community recommendations. Early results show newcomers are filling gaps in health care, education, and sales and services.

Diab said the government recognised that a uniform immigration approach does not work for rural Canada.

"We appreciate that a one-size-fits-all approach to immigration doesn't work for rural Canada, and this permanent pathway is one part of our work to ensure that communities of all sizes can share in the benefits of responsible, sustainable immigration," she said.

Canada's new PR pathway: Employer voices from the ground

WearWell Garments Limited, a manufacturer in Pictou County established in 1978, said the pilot had directly solved a skills shortage it could not resolve locally. Human Resources Manager Amber Manning said:

"The Rural Community Immigration Pilot is one way that we have found success in assisting employees who want to settle here, buy or rent homes, work towards becoming citizens of our community and country, and contribute to our local economy."

Jason Guidry, Chief Executive Officer of Pictou County Partnership, said making the programme permanent gives rural regions "greater certainty and flexibility to address workforce challenges, support long-term growth and create lasting prosperity."

Employers seeking to hire skilled workers can also access other permanent residence routes, including the Provincial Nominee Programme and federal economic programmes managed through Express Entry, as well as various temporary pathways.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada sets a minimum age requirement for foreigners applying for Canadian citizenship.

Canada shares 14 communities where skilled workers can get PR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada listed 14 communities where skilled workers can seek permanent residency

According to the official Canadian government guidance, eligible workers must first confirm they qualify, secure a job offer in one of the designated communities, and may then apply under the pilot.

Applicants can also obtain a work permit to begin working in Canada while their permanent residence application is still being reviewed.

Source: Legit.ng