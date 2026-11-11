Selected Nigerians must accept the ₦50,000 NERSI grant and complete their payment provider’s confirmation steps before receiving funds

Five providers will send instructions by SMS, while beneficiaries can use USSD without a smartphone or internet connection

The full grant should arrive without deductions; beneficiaries should avoid paying agents or sharing PINs and one-time passwords

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians selected for the Federal Government's ₦50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant must complete an acceptance process before receiving their payments.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction explained that receiving a selection notification does not automatically mean the money has been deposited into a beneficiary's account.

Why replying YES to FG's N50,000 grant may not get you the money. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to the ministry's guidelines, selected Nigerians must consent to participate in the programme and complete the instructions provided by their designated payment providers.

The process is intended to ensure that the financial assistance reaches verified beneficiaries through approved channels.

What happens after beneficiaries reply YES

The government explained that eligible Nigerians will receive SMS notifications from one of five participating payment providers.

These include ALAT by Wema Bank, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint.

The message will contain instructions requiring beneficiaries to accept the support, either by replying YES or dialling an approved USSD code.

After accepting, recipients must follow the subsequent instructions to complete the confirmation process.

The government said a mobile wallet will then be opened or activated using the beneficiary's registered phone number and linked National Identification Number (NIN).

Beneficiaries should subsequently receive another notification confirming when their wallets have been credited.

Why replying YES may not guarantee payment

The ministry clarified that accepting the grant and receiving the money are separate stages.

A beneficiary who replies YES but fails to complete the required confirmation steps may not receive the payment.

Similarly, receiving an initial selection message should not be mistaken for confirmation that the ₦50,000 has arrived.

Beneficiaries are therefore advised to check their wallet balances through their payment providers' official USSD services or mobile applications.

The government also stated that the full ₦50,000 should be credited without deductions.

How to complete the payment process

According to the guidelines, beneficiaries do not need smartphones or internet connections to accept the financial assistance.

The USSD option allows eligible Nigerians using basic mobile phones to complete the required steps.

Recipients must, however, use the phone number associated with their selection notification.

What to do after replying YES to FG's N50,000 grant, and why you haven't received it yet. Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Those experiencing difficulties should contact their designated payment providers through verified customer service channels.

The ministry advised beneficiaries to respond promptly to genuine notifications, noting that payment providers may issue reminders to individuals who have not completed the process.

It also warned Nigerians against paying agents or disclosing banking PINs and one-time passwords.

Beneficiaries can obtain additional guidance through the official NERSI website or the programme helpline, 0700-022-2222.

6 Steps to take if you cannot withdraw

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has outlined steps Nigerians can take if they receive notifications for the ₦50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant but encounter difficulties withdrawing their money.

According to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, payment difficulties may arise from incomplete acceptance procedures, wallet activation problems, network failures or unsuccessful withdrawal transactions

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Source: Legit.ng