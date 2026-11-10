A DStv decoder in Nigeria starts at ₦7,900 for the HD Zapper, but the full cost depends on which model you choose, whether you need a dish, and whether a subscription is bundled in. This guide breaks down every price tier, walks you through activating your decoder, and shows you how to reboot it when things go wrong.

The DStv logo. Photo: @DStv Nigeria (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

The entry-level HD Zapper decoder costs ₦7,900 , while the Explora bundle reaches ₦223,999.

, while the Explora bundle reaches ₦223,999. A decoder-and-dish setup with one month of DStv Starter costs about ₦31,000 (the ₦25,000 HD Zapper + Dishkit plus ₦6,000).

costs about ₦31,000 (the ₦25,000 HD Zapper + Dishkit plus ₦6,000). Accredited DStv installers handle both installation and initial activation; you can find one city by city on the official DStv Nigeria website.

To activate or reset your decoder after payment, send "RESET [smartcard number]" to SMS shortcode 30333 .

. The DStv USSD code in Nigeria is *288#, which lets you check your balance, fix errors, and reconnect.

What you need before buying a DStv decoder in Nigeria

Before spending a kobo, gather the following:

A clear line of sight from your rooftop or balcony to the southern sky (for dish alignment)

A working HDMI or AV-compatible television set

A Nigerian mobile number to register your account

Your full name and a valid means of identification

Payment method — cash, bank transfer, or card

How much is a DStv decoder in Nigeria? Prices by model

DStv decoder prices depend on the hardware model and your location, and there are roughly three types of DStv decoder, each with unique benefits.

HD Zapper (entry-level)

The HD Zapper is priced at ₦7,900 on the official DStv Nigeria website. This is the decoder alone, without a dish or subscription. It supports HD channels, an 8-day TV guide, parental controls, and XtraView linking.

DStv Streama (internet-based)

The DStv Streama requires no satellite dish, is entirely internet-based, supports 4K streaming, and comes with a compact remote featuring shortcut buttons. It is ideal for homes with strong broadband but limited rooftop access.

DStv Explora (premium PVR)

The Explora decoder is currently priced at ₦223,999, which DStv lists as the Explora decoder plus a Smart LNB. The Explora 3B includes PVR functionality: you can pause, rewind, and record live TV for up to 110 hours, plus access DStv Catch Up and BoxOffice movie rentals.

DStv decoder and dish price in Nigeria: bundle options

The cost of a DStv decoder and dish in Nigeria in 2026 depends on whether you are buying hardware alone, a promotional kit that includes a subscription, or a premium bundle.

Bundle type Price (DStv Nigeria site) What's included HD Zapper + Dishkit ₦25,000 HD decoder (₦10,000) + dish kit (₦15,000) Decoder + dish + DStv Starter sub ₦31,000 HD Zapper + Dishkit, 1 month of DStv Starter (₦6,000 pm) Decoder + dish + DStv Select sub ₦36,000 HD Zapper + Dishkit, 1 month of DStv Select (₦11,000 pm) Decoder + dish + DStv Sports sub ₦46,000 HD Zapper + Dishkit, 1 month of DStv Sports (₦21,000 pm) Decoder + dish + DStv Premium sub ₦69,500 HD Zapper + Dishkit, 1 month of DStv Premium (₦44,500 pm) Explora decoder ₦223,999 Explora decoder + Smart LNB

DStv's new package line-up took effect on 5 November 2026, replacing its previous bouquets (including Padi, Yanga, Confam, Compact and Compact Plus) with four packages: DStv Starter, DStv Select, DStv Sports and DStv Premium.

Package prices are DStv Nigeria's official monthly rates; each bundle price adds one month's subscription to the ₦25,000 HD Zapper + Dishkit price listed on dstv.com. Installation costs are usually separate and vary by location and the technician's fee. Installation labour typically runs from ₦5,000 to ₦10,000, depending on location.

Where to buy a DStv decoder in Nigeria

You have three main purchase routes:

Authorised DStv dealers — the safest option; they sell genuine hardware with warranty

— the safest option; they sell genuine hardware with warranty Online retailers — platforms like Jumia Nigeria stock both the Zapper and Explora, often alongside dish-and-decoder bundles

— platforms like Jumia Nigeria stock both the Zapper and Explora, often alongside dish-and-decoder bundles Accredited installers — many carry stock and will sell, install, and activate on the same visit

You can buy a DStv decoder from an authorised dealer or directly online; new purchases often come with a discounted package or a complimentary one-month free subscription.

Always buy from a verified seller. Counterfeit and tampered decoders do circulate in open markets.

How to find accredited DStv installers in Nigeria

DStv provides an easy online tool to find your nearest accredited DStv installer or dealer in Nigeria. You simply search for the city you are in to find an accredited DStv installer nearby.

For a new installation, DStv strongly recommends using an accredited installer. All installations completed by one come with a warranty.

How to activate your DStv decoder

Step 1 — Set up your hardware

Mount the satellite dish on a stable surface with an unobstructed southern view. Connect the coaxial cable from the dish LNB to the LNB IN port on the back of the decoder. If you have an HD TV, use the supplied HDMI cable — connect one end to the HDMI port on the decoder and the other to your television. Connect the power supply to the Power In port, then plug the other end into the mains. Insert the smart card into the decoder slot.

Step 2 — Run the installation wizard

Once you have connected the decoder correctly to the satellite dish, run the installation wizard.

Press the blue DStv button on your remote. Use the right arrow to navigate to Settings. Scroll down to Satellite Settings, then select Home Network. Choose Launch Installation Wizard and press OK. Select your language and follow on-screen prompts until scanning is complete.

Step 3 — Activate your DStv decoder account

To activate a new decoder, you will need your full name, mobile phone number, smart card (IUC) number, and the decoder serial number.

If your installation is done by a DStv-accredited installer, they will activate your decoder for you with your selected package. If you are doing this independently:

Call DStv customer care (see contact details below). Provide your smartcard number, serial number, and personal details. Select your preferred subscription package. Once you start seeing pictures on your TV, your DStv is activated and your account has been created successfully.

Alternatively, once your account is set up and paid, you can refresh it by SMS: send "RESET [your smartcard number]" to 30333 from the phone number registered on your account.

How to reboot your DStv decoder

Rebooting is the first fix to try for frozen screens, missing channels, or signal errors.

Soft reboot (quickest fix)

Press the power button on the decoder or remote to turn it off. Wait 30 seconds. Power the decoder back on and allow it to fully load.

A reboot can clear temporary software glitches, reset your connection to the satellite, and refresh your decoder settings.

Hard reboot (if soft reboot fails)

Unplug the decoder completely from the power source. Wait at least 30 seconds. Plug back in, power on, and wait for it to reconnect to the satellite.

Reset via remote (factory settings)

To reset via remote: power on your decoder, press the blue DStv button, use the right arrow key to select Settings, scroll down to System Settings, then navigate to Reset Decoder Settings. Select Reset to Factory Default and press OK. The decoder will reboot and auto-scan channels.

Reset via SMS

After subscribing, go to your phone's SMS app and send "RESET [DStv decoder number]" to 30333 — this is the Nigerian reset shortcode.

Troubleshooting common DStv errors

Channels missing after payment — your subscription may not have refreshed automatically. Send "RESET [smartcard number]" to 30333 and wait a few minutes.

— your subscription may not have refreshed automatically. Send "RESET [smartcard number]" to 30333 and wait a few minutes. No signal / weak signal — check that the dish cable is firmly plugged into the LNB IN port, and confirm the dish has not shifted after wind or rain.

— check that the dish cable is firmly plugged into the LNB IN port, and confirm the dish has not shifted after wind or rain. Decoder stuck on "dL" — this is a download/update screen. Leave the decoder on and connected; it will complete and restart on its own.

— this is a download/update screen. Leave the decoder on and connected; it will complete and restart on its own. Smart card error — remove the smart card, clean the gold chip gently with a dry cloth, and reinsert it firmly. Restart the decoder.

— remove the smart card, clean the gold chip gently with a dry cloth, and reinsert it firmly. Restart the decoder. Remote not responding — check the batteries and ensure the remote is set to control decoder 1 (not decoder 2 in an XtraView setup).

For help buying, upgrading, or managing your DStv subscription, you can WhatsApp DStv Nigeria at +234 908 236 8533 — save the number, have your smartcard number and surname ready, then say "Hi" and follow the prompts.

You can also dial *288# on the mobile number registered to your account to check what you owe, fix errors, view transactions, and reconnect.

DStv Nigeria official website: dstv.com/en-ng

dstv.com/en-ng Email: dstvnigeria@ng.multichoice.com

dstvnigeria@ng.multichoice.com Call centre (Lagos): 01-270 3232

01-270 3232 Call centre (national): 080 3900 3788

080 3900 3788 Self-service portal: eazy.dstv.com

eazy.dstv.com SMS shortcode: 30333

FAQs

How much does a complete DStv setup cost in Nigeria?

A full entry setup — HD Zapper decoder, dish, dish kit, remote, and one month of DStv Starter (₦6,000) — costs about ₦31,000 before installation. Bundles with higher-tier subscriptions or the Explora decoder cost considerably more.

What is the DStv decoder activation code in Nigeria?

There is no single numeric DStv decoder activation code. To refresh your subscription and restore channels after payment, send "RESET [smartcard number]" to 30333 via SMS.

Can I activate a new DStv decoder online without calling?

A DStv decoder is required, and customers must register their smart card details on the MyDStv platform for activation. Initial account creation, however, typically requires a call to customer care or assistance from an accredited installer, as DStv does not yet support fully self-serve online activation for brand-new decoders in Nigeria.

How do I find accredited DStv installers in Nigeria?

You can use DStv's easy online tool to find the nearest accredited dealer or installer that can help you get connected. The tool is available on the official DStv Nigeria website and covers major cities nationwide.

What is the cheapest DStv subscription in Nigeria in 2026?

Since the new line-up took effect on 5 November 2026, DStv's packages in Nigeria range from ₦6,000 to ₦44,500 per month. DStv Starter is the cheapest at ₦6,000, followed by DStv Select (₦11,000) and DStv Sports (₦21,000), while DStv Premium — which carries the full sports line-up — costs ₦44,500 per month, according to DStv Nigeria's compare-packages page as of November 2026.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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Source: Legit.ng