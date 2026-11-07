OPay has released guidance on how Nigerians can check whether they were selected for the Federal Government's N50,000 NERSI programme

Eligible OPay customers may receive an in-app notification or use a USSD code to confirm their selection for the relief payment

OPay warned customers against fraudsters exploiting the scheme and said the FG's intervention requires no registration fee or agent payments

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OPay has released guidance to help Nigerians find out whether they qualify for the Federal Government's N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) and collect their funds through the platform.

The NERSI programme is a federal government initiative aimed at providing direct financial support to vulnerable households struggling with the rising cost of living.

Nigerians selected for the FG's N50,000 relief programme can confirm their status through the OPay app or USSD code. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Selected beneficiaries receive N50,000 through approved financial service providers, including mobile money operators such as OPay.

How to check your NERSI eligibility on OPay

OPay said eligible users may receive a notification directly within the OPay mobile app indicating their selection for the intervention.

To check, customers should open the app, log in with their registered details and look for any notification or pop-up message related to the N50,000 cash support. Those who receive the notification should follow the in-app instructions to proceed.

Customers can also confirm their status using OPay's USSD service by dialling *955*20# from the phone number linked to their account, then following the on-screen prompts and selecting the eligibility-check option.

If selected, the prompts will guide users through the acceptance process.

According to the Federal Government, the N50,000 will be credited to a beneficiary's mobile wallet once they give consent and complete the required acceptance steps.

Payments are being made in phases, so some eligible households may receive their notifications later than others.

OPay clarified that eligibility decisions rest entirely with the relevant government authorities, not the payment platform. Customers who have not received a notification should not assume they have been selected or pay anyone claiming to arrange their inclusion.

Nigerians awaiting the Federal Government's N50,000 relief payment can check their selection status through OPay's available channels. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

OPay warns against NERSI fraud

The company also raised concerns about fraudsters looking to take advantage of the programme.

OPay said it would never ask customers for their Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) or One-Time Passwords (OTPs) in connection with NERSI payments.

Customers were also advised not to click suspicious links or share confidential banking details with anyone.

The federal government confirmed that it identifies beneficiaries using verified national identity records and the National Social Register. No fresh registration is needed, and no fee is required to access the payment.

Nigerians with questions about the programme can reach the NERSI helpline on 0700-022-2222.

How FG selects beneficiaries for N50,000 monthly cash support

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Moniepoint has clarified how the federal government obtains the phone numbers of Nigerians chosen to receive the N50,000 monthly cash support under the National Economic Recovery and Support Initiative (NERSI), as payment notifications begin reaching beneficiaries.

Under the programme's guidelines, the government draws its beneficiary list from the National Social Register and verified national identity records.

Source: Legit.ng