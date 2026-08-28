Potoki Paul, a Nigerian based in Abuja, shared a detailed cost breakdown of his Itel power tank and solar panel setup on TikTok

The setup included a 625-watt Jinko bifacial solar panel, wiring, a DC breaker, surge protection, and professional installation charges

Paul revealed how he saved significantly on wiring costs by ordering from Alaba International Market in Lagos instead of buying locally in Abuja

Potoki Paul, an Abuja-based Nigerian content creator, sparked a lively conversation online after posting a TikTok video in which he broke down every kobo he spent putting together a solar-powered backup system for his home, arriving at a total of ₦609,000.

Shared on 31 July, the selfie-style walkthrough features on-screen text, receipt overlays, and a methodical explanation of each cost, giving viewers a rare, transparent look at what a functional home energy solution actually costs in Nigeria's current economic climate.

The man says he removed his heavy loads from the power tank. Photo source: @potokipaul

Source: TikTok

How the ₦609,000 Was Spent on iTel Power Tank

The single biggest expense was the Itel power tank itself, purchased from CD Care including delivery for ₦307,000. Electrical materials, comprising wires, a changeover switch, sockets, trunking pipes, and assorted fittings, cost an additional ₦30,000, while the electrician charged ₦12,000 for the connection and load separation work. That separation meant Paul's water heater, microwave, and freezer were automatically excluded from the power tank circuit, so he no longer has to manually switch off heavy appliances before moving to backup power.

For the solar side, Paul (@potokipaul) bought a 625-watt Jinko bifacial panel from Forney for ₦152,300, plus a ₦15,000 delivery fee, bringing the panel cost to ₦167,300 after roughly a week of waiting for it to arrive in Abuja.

Wiring nearly became a budget problem. Local Abuja suppliers were quoting ₦4,000 per yard for 6mm DC cable, which would have pushed just 20 yards to ₦48,000. Paul instead ordered from Alaba International Market in Lagos, where the same cable sold for ₦1,300 per yard. He bought 24 yards for ₦31,200, and also picked up boots, knots, a 32A DC breaker, MC4 connectors, a DC surge protector, and an equipment box, bringing his Lagos order total to ₦47,200, with only ₦1,500 paid for delivery. An aluminium rack cost ₦5,500 locally, and the installer who mounted the panel and completed the full setup charged ₦40,000, a price Paul negotiated down given their prior working relationship.

Paul, in a video, described the purchase as absolutely worth it, saying the setup has been a lifesaver and that he can now run his freezer and do laundry without worrying about grid outages.

Watch the full cost breakdown on TikTok:

Nigerians React to the Solar Setup

The video drew a flood of opinions, with some praising the transparency and others debating whether the Itel power tank was the right choice at all.

@DonCyon said:

"Don't waste ur money on this thing, install complete solar, u will regret it if u don't listen to me"

@VNXFBG said:

"You can actually add enough panels like 6 or 4 it'll serve you"

@KOGI PHOTOGRAPHER asked:

"Can d power tank be removed like move it around"

@Great said:

"I dey use my own as power bank"

@Swagg_republik asked:

"Can it carry your freezer especially when you put every other off and only the freezer will be on?"

@thatsolarguy replied:

"Depends on the power consumption of your freezer"

@babyboi_ynk added:

"I have a 120watt Hisense refrigerator and it powered it for 3 hours taking the battery from 100-70 percent"

Man builds solar generators

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian solar DIY enthusiast generated reactions after posting a video of the solar generator he built.

He sold some units to his neighbours. The DIY expert showed how the installation looked on their walls.

Source: Legit.ng