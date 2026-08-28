Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo dismissed Atiku Abubakar's 2027 campaign promises as a desperate final gamble

Atiku, now the NDC presidential candidate, promised to reopen land borders and develop southern ports if elected

Nigerians pushed back hard at Keyamo online, with many defending Atiku's proposals as a credible alternative

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, publicly dismissed the 2027 campaign promises of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, describing the opposition candidate's policy proposals as a last-ditch gamble that would not sway Nigerian voters.

Keyamo stated this while responding to a report in which Atiku pledged to reopen Nigeria's land borders and develop southern ports if elected president.

Keyamo calls Atiku’s promises a gamble, but Nigerians fiercely defend the vision. Photo credit:@fkeyamo/@atiku

Source: Twitter

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) made the remarks in a post shared on his X account on Friday, August 28, 2026.

Atiku is running as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

"Atiku Abubakar is going for broke, like in a gambling game; he is throwing everything in, even if they don't make sense.

"It is his last attempt (according to him), so this is expected. It spices up the race, and we are loving it. Nice try, but unfortunately for Atiku, Nigerians have since crossed the Rubicon."

Nigerians fire back at Keyamo

The minister's post drew sharp criticism from Nigerians who questioned both his tone and the performance of the current administration.

@muhd_tofa01 challenged Keyamo's "Rubicon" claim directly:

"Over 130 million Nigerians facing multidimensional poverty with the middle class shrinking by the day. Which Rubicon are you talking about, Festus? What letter in the word 'Shame' don't you have? Shame should be catching you guys for God's sake."

@DrMShitu rejected the gambling framing entirely:

"That's not going for broke, that's someone who has thought through the current govt's failure and is only spilling the tip of what he will do to move the economy forward. You guys are not loving it; you're all SCARED & CONFUSED."

@bizcomtec questioned the minister's confidence:

"If Atiku is 'going for broke,' why is the ruling camp this worried about his every move? The race is not a gambling game. Nigerians are simply demanding a credible alternative after years of hardship. Let the people decide — not political gatekeepers."

@EOnodugo argued the subsidy question remained the central issue for ordinary Nigerians:

"Nigerians are interested in anything that'll give them a permanent solution to their pains. They're tired of palliative, which is only temporary. Reversing the subsidy is the game changer."

@Georgeogbonna80 turned the criticism on Keyamo personally:

"Oga, the same you that was begging SAN OZHEKHOME to beg Jonathan to give you something no matter how small in his government... so what changed? Position? Personal aggrandisement? Where is your reputation and self-worth?"

@KabiruMuazuMuh1 warned the ruling party ahead of the polls:

"You would understand the game better come 2027 on election day after we Nigerians collect all your trillions and voted you out."

@DLohoudedo37198 also pushed back:

"We didn't cross anything; you guys are lucky they're paying for your petrol, and you don't know what the commoners are passing through."

Presidency lists 3 dangers in Atiku's proposal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Sunday Dare, special adviser to President Tinubu on media, fired back at Atiku Abubakar over his renewed push to restore fuel subsidy.

The Presidency argued that selling crude to local refineries at preferential prices would punch a hole in the Federation Account.

Dare warned that a price gap between Nigeria and neighbouring countries would revive cross-border fuel smuggling.

Source: Legit.ng