Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the conditions children outside the country must meet to qualify for the Subclass 101 Child visa

Legit.ng confirmed that this visa is designed to allow a child living abroad to relocate permanently to Australia to live with their parent

Eligibility depends on the child's age, student status, disability, marital status, and the parent's residency or citizenship status in Australia

The Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs has released the eligibility conditions for the Subclass 101 Child visa, which allows children living outside Australia to move there permanently to live with their parents.

The visa is aimed at dependent children whose parent is either an Australian citizen, an eligible New Zealand citizen, or a holder of an Australian permanent visa.

Australia reveals the conditions foreign children must meet to join their parents on a child visa. Photo Credit: Jesse Thompson

Source: Getty Images

Australia: Who qualifies for the Child Visa

According to the Department of Home Affairs, a child applying for the Subclass 101 visa must meet all of the following conditions:

1. Be a dependent child of a parent who is an Australian citizen, an eligible New Zealand citizen, or an Australian permanent visa holder.

2. Be under 18 years of age, or between 18 and 24 years old and enrolled as a full-time student who depends financially on the parent, or be over 18 and unable to work because of a disability.

3. Be single and financially dependent on the sponsoring parent.

4. Be outside Australia at the time the application is lodged.

The conditions leave no room for partial compliance. A child must satisfy all four requirements to be considered eligible.

Australian Child Visa: Key details applicants should know

The age provision for students between 18 and 24 is particularly relevant for Nigerian families whose children are still in tertiary education abroad and depend on a parent who has already settled in Australia. The disability clause extends the visa's reach to adult children who cannot support themselves due to a medical condition.

The requirement that the child must be outside Australia when applying is a procedural one that distinguishes this visa from other family-related pathways available to people already in the country.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had listed six benefits for foreign children who join their parents in the country.

Australia shares how foreigners can extend their stay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had explained how foreigners could extend their stay in the country if they desire to.

According to the official advice, anyone who wants to stay longer in Australia must apply for a new visa.

However, the options available depend heavily on each person's individual circumstances, particularly the conditions attached to their current visa.

Source: Legit.ng