The UAE's Ministry of Education and Ministry of Human Resources jointly introduced a Private Teacher Work Permit to regulate private tutoring outside schools

The free permit is valid for two years and is open to a wide range of applicants, including school students aged 15 to 18 and university students

Anyone caught offering private lessons without the permit faces fines and penalties under UAE federal law

The United Arab Emirates has rolled out a formal permit system for private tutoring, giving qualified individuals across several categories the legal right to offer lessons to students outside of school settings.

The Private Teacher Work Permit is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, designed to bring structure and accountability to what has long been an unregulated corner of the education sector. The permit allows eligible individuals to teach students either one-on-one or in group settings.

UAE private teacher work permit: Who qualifies?

The scheme casts a wide net. Teachers already registered with government or private schools can apply, as can employees in both the public and private sectors. Unemployed individuals are also eligible, along with university students and secondary school students between the ages of 15 and 18, making it one of the more inclusive work permit frameworks the UAE has introduced in recent years.

Eligible applicants can submit their requests through the MoHRE smart application, official website, or e-services platform. The permit carries no application fee and remains valid for two years. Those granted the permit are also required to sign a code of conduct document approved by the Ministry before they can begin offering lessons and earning income through tutoring.

Penalties for Unlicensed Tutoring

The introduction of the permit comes with a firm warning. Anyone found providing private lessons without authorisation from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will face fines and penalties as set out under the Federal Decree-Law Regarding the Regulation of Employment Relationships, its executive regulations, and all other applicable laws in the UAE.

The move signals a clear intention to professionalise private tutoring in the country and eliminate informal, unregulated arrangements that have previously operated without oversight.

Source: Legit.ng