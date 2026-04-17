Do Nigerian professionals earn more abroad or at home? Nigerian professionals usually earn much more abroad than at home. This is mainly because foreign currencies are more stable and salaries in developed countries are higher. While living in Nigeria is cheaper, rising prices and the falling value of the Naira can reduce the real value of salary increases and promotions over time.

Working abroad usually provides Nigerian professionals with much greater income than at home. Photo: MoMo Productions (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Nigerian professionals abroad generally earn more over time due to higher salaries a nd stronger currencies .

nd . Promotions and career growth are more structured abroad, leading to faster and more predictable income increases.

and are more structured abroad, leading to faster and more predictable income increases. Although living costs and taxes are higher abroad, higher earnings still allow for better savings and wealth-building.

higher earnings still allow for better savings and wealth-building. In Nigeria, lower living costs help with daily expenses, but weak currency and slower salary growth limit long-term financial gains.

Do Nigerian professionals earn more abroad or at home long-term?

Factors like promotions, currency strength, taxes, and cost of living all play a role in determining whether Nigerian professionals build more wealth at home or abroad in the long run. Below is a breakdown of how each factor affects long-term earnings.

Nigerian professionals abroad often enjoy better salaries and stronger financial growth. Photo: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian salaries vs abroad

Nigerian salaries are generally lower than those abroad, with average monthly pay around ₦339,000 (about $220). Skilled professionals such as nurses, engineers, and IT workers may earn ₦200,00 to ₦600,000 per month, but inflation and naira depreciation reduce the real value of these earnings over time.

By contrast, Nigerian professionals working in countries such as the US, UK, or Canada can earn significantly more than their counterparts in Nigeria. For example, Nigerian nurses in the UK can earn the equivalent of ₦1.2m to ₦1.8m per month.

IT specialists, such as computer and software engineers in Canada, may earn ₦1.5m to ₦3m. Even after higher taxes and living costs, disposable income and savings potential are usually higher.

Healthcare workers abroad earn significantly more than their Nigerian counterparts monthly. Photo: Ridofranz

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Nigeria currency strength vs abroad

The Nigerian naira is much weaker than major global currencies like the US dollar, British pound, and Canadian dollar. In recent years, the naira has faced repeated devaluations and high inflation, reducing its purchasing power. This means that even when salaries in Nigeria increase, their real value often declines, as everyday goods and savings become more expensive in naira terms.

By contrast, currencies such as the US dollar, British pound, and Canadian dollar are stronger and more stable. Professionals working in the UK or Canada earn in these currencies, which hold their value over time and allow savings to grow without being eroded by inflation.

This difference in currency strength is a key reason why Nigerian professionals abroad tend to have higher real income and better long-term financial security than those earning at home.

Professionals earning in stable foreign currencies enjoy better long-term financial security. Photo: Sanjeri

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Taxes and deductions

In Nigeria, most salary earners pay tax through the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) system, where income tax is deducted directly from monthly salaries. Nigeria’s PAYE (Pay-As-You-Earn) system has a maximum rate of 24%, with most professionals paying an effective tax rate of 18% to 22% depending on income.

In addition to PAYE, employees may have small deductions such as pension contributions and housing fund payments, but these are generally limited. As a result, take-home pay in Nigeria is often closer to gross salary, since fewer deductions are applied.

By contrast, professionals abroad, especially in countries like the UK, Canada, and the US, face higher and more complex deductions. Income tax rates are also progressive but can reach 20% to 45% or more depending on income level. In addition to income tax, workers pay mandatory contributions such as Social Security, National Insurance (UK), Canada Pension Plan and Employment Insurance.

These deductions significantly reduce gross salary, meaning net (take-home) income is much lower than the headline salary. However, these higher taxes abroad often come with broader benefits, including public healthcare, unemployment support, and pensions. In Nigeria, while taxes are lower, public benefits and social safety nets are more limited.

Higher taxes abroad often come with broader social benefits and financial protections. Photo: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

Cost of living

The cost of living is an important factor when comparing whether Nigerian professionals earn more at home or abroad in the long term. In Nigeria, living costs are generally lower, especially for rent, food, and transport. On average, a single person in Nigeria spends about $832 per month, compared to around $2,432 in the UK and $2,002 in Canada.

This means professionals can survive on smaller salaries, but lower income levels and inflation reduce their ability to save or grow wealth over time.

By contrast, living abroad is more expensive, with higher costs for rent, utilities, and services. A large portion of income goes toward these expenses. However, this is balanced by significantly higher salaries, stronger currencies, and better career growth opportunities.

Even after covering living costs, many professionals abroad still have more disposable income and a greater ability to save.

Living costs abroad are higher but are offset by significantly stronger earning potential. Photo: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

Promotions and career growth in Nigeria vs overseas

Career growth plays a major role in long-term earnings, and this is where a clear gap often appears. In Nigeria, promotion opportunities can be limited or slow, depending on the industry and company.

Salary increases tied to promotions are often small, and career paths are not always clearly defined. In some cases, factors like company structure or connections can affect how quickly someone moves up, making long-term growth less predictable.

By contrast, countries like the UK and Canada tend to have more structured career systems. Many companies offer clear promotion paths, regular performance reviews, and training to help employees grow. For example, about 55% of workers in the UK say they have good opportunities for career progression, while in Canada, around 61.7% of workers report strong career prospects.

Structured career growth abroad helps professionals secure higher positions and better pay. Photo: Nitat Termmee

Source: Getty Images

These systems make it easier for professionals to move up, secure higher positions, and increase their earnings over time. As a result, stronger and more predictable career growth abroad is a key reason many Nigerian professionals earn more in the long term.

Wealth-building and savings potential in Nigeria vs abroad

Savings and wealth-building depend not only on salary, but also on inflation, currency strength, and how much money is left after expenses. In Nigeria, many professionals struggle to build long-term wealth because inflation and naira depreciation reduce the value of savings over time.

Even when people save regularly, the purchasing power of that money often falls as prices rise faster than interest rates. This means savings lose real value unless they are actively invested in higher-yield assets.

In contrast, professionals abroad earn in stronger and more stable currencies like the US dollar, British pound, or Canadian dollar. Even though living costs are higher, salaries are also higher, and inflation is generally lower and more stable. This makes it easier to save consistently and preserve the value of money over time.

As a result, long-term wealth-building is usually stronger abroad because savings retain their value and can grow more predictably through investments, pensions, and structured financial systems.

Professionals abroad build wealth faster thanks to stable currencies and consistent savings. Photo: SeventyFour

Source: Getty Images

What is disposable income like in Nigeria vs Canada?

Canada generally offers a significantly higher disposable income after taxes compared to Nigeria, along with stronger purchasing power. After-tax monthly income in Canada averages about $3110, while in Nigeria it can be as low as $92.

Even though Canada has higher living costs, salaries are strong enough to cover expenses and still leave money for savings, unlike Nigeria, where income often barely covers basic needs.

How does net salary compare between Nigeria and the UK?

Net salaries in the UK are significantly higher than in Nigeria, even after taxes. For example, a £45,000 salary in the UK may drop to about £2,800 monthly after deductions, but this is still far above Nigeria’s average monthly pay of around ₦339,000 ($220). This means UK workers still take home more money despite higher taxes.

Higher disposable income abroad makes long-term financial growth more achievable than at home. Photo: PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

What is real income after cost of living in Nigeria vs abroad?

Real income, what remains after expenses, is usually higher abroad. While Nigeria has a lower cost of living, low salaries limit how much people can save.

In contrast, higher earnings abroad often cover expenses and still leave extra income, making long-term financial growth easier.

How do promotion salary increases compare between Nigeria and the UK?

In Nigeria, promotions often come with small salary increases and slower career progression. In the UK, promotions are more structured and usually lead to larger and more consistent pay rises over time. This difference helps professionals abroad grow their income faster.

How do salaries in Nigeria compare to those in Canada?

Salaries in Canada are far higher than in Nigeria. For example, professionals in Canada can earn several times more annually, with some roles like software development reaching around CAD 90,000 to 110,000 per year.

How do salaries in Nigeria compare to those in the UK?

The salary gap between Nigeria and the UK is significant, with average monthly earnings in the UK at about £3,000 ($4,061), compared to roughly ₦339,000 ($220) in Nigeria, making UK salaries around 18 times higher.

Working abroad offers Nigerian professionals higher salaries, faster promotions, stronger currencies, and better savings potential compared to staying in Nigeria. Even after accounting for taxes and living costs, the long-term financial advantage of working abroad is clear, especially in fields like healthcare, IT, and engineering.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an informative article on how to migrate to Finland from Nigeria. Finland is one of the countries that many Nigerians aspire to move to for work and better opportunities. However, like most destinations abroad, it is important to understand the requirements to ensure a smooth migration process.

To migrate to Finland, you must secure a job, apply for a residence permit, and adapt to the country’s work culture. You will also need a valid passport, proof of funds, and supporting documents such as a birth certificate and an employment contract.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

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