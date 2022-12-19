The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) is exploring various options to boost cashless transactions by introducing limits on cash withdrawals

The new CBN's policy which will kick off in January is set to increase the number of Nigerians using electronic means for transactions.

Data from NIBSS shows that Nigerians between in 11 months completed N345.04tn worth of transactions electronically

From January 9, 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has limited the maximum cash withdrawal Nigeria can initiate over the counter, Automatic Teller Machine (ATM).

The CBN's goal is to lower the amount of cash in circulation and eliminate Nigeria's overwhelming preference for cash transactions, resulting in a cashless economy.

The move by CBN is expected to see many Nigerians do their business via electronic payment systems.

Breakdown of POS transactions in 2022 Credit: NIBSS

Source: Facebook

These payment systems include the internet (web), point-of-sale (PoS), mobile money, NEFT, USSD, mobile app transfers, and ATMs would acquire popularity.

Nigeria's electronic transaction trend

Data obtained from Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS), shows that Nigerians recorded cashless transactions worth N345.04 trillion in 11 months of 2022(January to November).

This payment was executed via NIBSS instant payment service(NIP) which includes Bank Branches, Internet Banking, Mobile, ATM, POS, and USSD.

NIP is an account-number-based, online real-time inter-bank payment solution developed in 2011 by NIBSS.

Value of electronic transactions according to payment system

POS- N7.56 trillion

Mobile Transaction- N16.9trn

Volume of transactions by payment system

POS- N1.06 billion

Mobile Transaction- N609.4 million

Cheque-3.72 million

NIP- 4.57 billion

e-BillsPay- 8.4million

Source: Legit.ng