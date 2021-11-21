Mobile banking apps have created a fundamental shift in the way people handle their finances and make transactions.

With mobile banking anyone can access their accounts, view their statements, make transactions, pay bills, and much more - from their homes or on the go.

These services have been a source of revenue for banks but there are also distinct challenges customers face from reliability to convenience and user experience.

Mobile banking apps are the future of the banking industry and rapidly becoming a necessity for Nigerians to carry out transactions.

It’s no surprise then that most of the banking apps on the google play store have downloads of over 1 million downloads and transactions via electronic channels are on the rise.

With the growing shift in banking habits, software has become a significant part of a bank's expenses, and it's important to maintain a competitive edge and keep product offerings relevant.

That said, below are the top-rated best mobile banking apps in 2021 as seen on google play store and apple store.

UBA Mobile Banking

UBAmobile banking app is one of the most downloaded across platforms such as Google Play, Apple App Store.

On google play store there are over 5 million downloads with a star rating at 4.1 out of 5, and 4 out of 5 on Apple Store.

Although there are negative reviews the rating shows it is a decent mobile banking app.

Sterling Onebank

This is another bank with a strong rating of 4.1 over 5 on google play store and 3.6/5 on apple store.

The bank also has a rating of over 500,000 downloads with very good reviews.

Vulte by Polaris Bank

Polaris Mobile App is the third-best rated mobile banking app on google play store with a rating of 3.8 over 5 by over 3,000 reviewers.

The app however as less than 500,000 downloads.

The App also has an impressive rating on the apple app store with a 4.7 rating over 5.

Access Bank Mobile App

Being the largest bank in Sub-Saharan Africa by customer base, it is not surprising that Access Bank’s mobile app has been downloaded over a million times by users.

However, the app has a rating of 3.8 over 5 on Google Play and a 3.2-star rating on Apple Store.

Zenith Bank Mobile App

Much like the UBA Mobile App, this app has been downloaded over a million times by users. It offers the basic features however data shows it has a total of 3.7 stars on Google Play and 2.6 stars on Apple Store.

GTWorld

This is another one of the very good mobile banking apps in Nigeria right now with over 1 million downloads.

GTWorld has 4.2 stars on Google Play and 2.7 stars on Apple Store.

PolarisMobile

This app has 3.8 stars on Google Play and 3.0 stars on Apple Store. About five hundred thousand people use it. It has received great reviews from users.

First Mobile

First Mobile by FirstBank has 3.7 stars on Google Play and 2.9 on Apple Store. It is one of the most downloaded app with over 5 million downloads.

FCMB Mobile Plus

With its 3.7-star rating on Google Play and a 2.9-star rating on Apple Store, is also appealing to its users.

It also has over 1 million downloads and 9,000 reviews most of which are with the need for improvements.

Stanbic IBTC

This mobile app has a 3.6-star rating on Google Play as well as 3.1 stars on Apple Store. One of the reasons users love it is its easy-to-use features

The bank currently has over 1 million downloads and over 8,000 reviews most of which are also the need of improvement.

Union Mobile

The app has a 3.6 rating on Google Play. In recent years, one of Nigeria's oldest banks has launched a number of efforts aimed at gaining the trust of the younger population.

It appears to have a wide range of useful services to offer consumers, with over 1 million downloads.

Ecobank Mobile Banking

EcoBank is the lowest-rated Nigerian banking app on Google Play, with a rating of 2.7 out of 5 stars and several critical reviews requesting improvements.

Despite this, the app has received a lot of attention, with over 1 million downloads and over 34,000 reviews.

