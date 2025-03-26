Eid-ul-Fitr 2025, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, hinged on the sighting of the crescent moon, sparking anticipation across the globe

Depending on whether the moon would be sighted on March 29 and the celebration would take place on March 30 or March 31, varying across regions

Governments worldwide announced generous holidays, while families prepared for festivities filled with spiritual reflection, feasts, and acts of generosity

Millions of Muslims worldwide eagerly awaited the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr in 2025, the festival marking the end of Ramadan.

With the Islamic calendar following the lunar cycle, the exact date of this celebration depended on the sighting of the crescent moon, adding to the anticipation.

Eid 2025: Is Eid-ul-Fitr March 30 or March 31? Muslims Await Verdict from Experts

Source: Getty Images

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 date for middle east and west

The crescent moon sighting on the evening of March 29, 2025, played a pivotal role in determining Eid-ul-Fitr’s date.

This event marked the 29th day of Ramadan 1446 AH, with the Saudi Supreme Court and Moon Sighting Committees across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait, as well as Western nations like the UK, the United States, France, and Germany, preparing for the observation after Maghrib prayers.

If the crescent moon was sighted on March 29, Eid was celebrated on March 30. However, if the moon remained unseen, Ramadan completed 30 days, pushing the date of Eid to March 31.

Eid al-Fitr holidays bring joy and unity

Governments globally announced special holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr to allow families ample time for celebration.

Saudi Arabia declared a four-day break from March 30 to April 2, with private-sector employees potentially enjoying a six-day holiday by combining it with the weekend.

Meanwhile, the UAE confirmed a three-day holiday, with an additional day off should Ramadan last 30 days.

Kuwait offered remarkable flexibility, granting a three-day holiday if Eid fell on March 30 and an extended nine-day break if Eid was celebrated on March 31. Other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, such as Qatar and Bahrain, announced holidays ranging from three to six days.

Eid festivities: Time of gratitude and togetherness

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 was not just a religious occasion but a global celebration of unity, gratitude, and generosity. Families gathered for grand feasts, adorned their finest attire, and visited mosques for special Eid prayers.

The tradition of Zakat al-Fitr ensured that those less fortunate also participated in the joy.

Across homes, warmth and hospitality reigned as relatives exchanged Eidi, savoured festive delicacies like the aromatic sheer khurma in South Asia or the flaky maamoul pastries in the Middle East, and reflected on the lessons of Ramadan.

Food, community, and acts of kindness turned this festival into an unforgettable time of spiritual and social connection.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 thus embodied the essence of faith, family, and festivity, uniting people in joy across diverse cultures and continents.

Source: UGC

March 31, April 1 declared as public holidays in Ghana

Legit.ng earlier reported that the government of Ghana has declared public holidays to mark Eid-Ul-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of Ramadan, according to an official statement from the Ministry of the Interior.

The Ghanaian ministry, in a statement sighted by Legit.ng, noted that Eid-Ul-Fitr would fall on either Sunday, March 30 or Monday, March 31, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Source: Legit.ng