Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, is ready to sell the private jet he paid millions of dollars to acquire

Dangote bought the private jet 13 years ago to celebrate his birthday and now wants to sell it

Reports suggest Dangote is looking at streamlining some of his extensive portfolio of luxury assets

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has reportedly put up his luxurious Bombardier Global Express XRS private jet for sale.

He paid $45.5 million for the private jet in 2009 (13 years ago) when he celebrated his 53rd birthday.

Billionaire.Africa reports that the chairman of Dangote Cement has decided to reduce his luxurious items.

Dangote is also reportedly planning to sell his multimillion-dollar luxury yacht.

Details of Dangote's private jet

Offers are expected to come in fast for the Bombardier Global Express XRS jet painted with Matterhorn white, dark blue, and Peking red accent stripes that adorn the fuselage, winglets, and tail.

It can comfortably accommodate 14 to 15 passengers, making it an ideal choice for many billionaires.

The front left section of the cabin is equipped with a jump seat and a crew rest area, exclusively reserved for the flight crew during long flights.

On the opposing side, a well-appointed galley awaits, featuring a TIA high-temperature oven, espresso maker, and microwave.

The front cabin is an elegant sanctuary featuring four executive club seats paired with two foldout tables, creating space for either in-flight meetings or relaxation.

Enhancing the overall opulence, the jet is equipped with both a forward crew lavatory and an aft lavatory, ensuring the utmost convenience and privacy for all passengers on board.

Checks by Legit.ng on the Avbuyer website show that a similar Bombardier Global Express XRS jet is up for sale at $18.5 million (N14.85 billion)

