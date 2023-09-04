Bank employees have indicated interest in participating in the impending NLC strike

The bankers' union issued notices to its members notifying them of the impending strike

The development would lead to the closure of thousands of bank branches across Nigeria

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) on Monday, September 4, issued a statement saying all bank branches would be shut ahead of NLC's two-day warning strike beginning Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

According to reports, the statement said the notice aligns with the resolution of the Nigeria Labour Congress to embark on a strike to protest the hardships caused by the petrol subsidy removal.

The labour union issued the notice on August 31, 2023.

The statement reads:

"In line with the communique issued after the meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held on Thursday, August 31, all affiliates should direct all its members to commence two days withdrawal of services from Tuesday & Wednesday the 5 & 6 September 2023

"The directive is imperative to get the needed attention of the government and warn it off its newfound love of meddling in the internal affairs of unions rather than address the punishing economic circumstances we find ourselves in.

"We hereby direct all our organs to comply with this directive by ensuring all our members stay off duties for the two days."

The general secretary of the union, Mohammed I. Sheikh, signed the statement.

The bank workers are among over 57 affiliates of the NLC, including the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), and others embarking on the strike.

Legit.ng reported that most of the labour unions in various sectors of the economy have acknowledged receiving the NLC circular and agreed to comply.

