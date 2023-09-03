UNIZIK VC installed CCTV cameras in campus to curb sexual harassment and exam malpractice

The Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, Charles Esimone, has embarked on a massive installation of CCTV cameras on the campus to tackle the issues of sexual harassment and exam malpractice.

He said this was part of his vision to take the institution to the number one position in Nigeria and Africa.

The professor who is the current VC of UNIZIK insist on installing the CCTV cameras. Photo credit: Charles Esimone/UNIZIK

Esimone, who assumed office in 2019, has since taken the institution from 36th to 4th in the national ranking of universities, according to the Nation Newspaper.

Installing CCTV Cameras to prevent harassment

He said he was determined to improve the academic standards and the moral conduct of both staff and students.

He revealed that the university had received an endowment from an alumnus, Onyedika, who donated 1,060 cameras to the institution.

He said some cameras had already been installed in strategic areas, including lecture halls, which would help detect exam malpractices.

He added that he also intended to install the cameras in staff offices, but he faced opposition from some lecturers who did not want their privacy invaded.

In his words:

"We intend to install cameras in the staff offices but encounter opposition. Some are not in favour of it, but I will persist because of the numerous cases of sexual harassment occurring frequently. The only way you can demonstrate your innocence is to consent to the camera in your office."

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that he had already dismissed two lecturers from the faculties of Law and Pharmacy for harassing students.

He said he did not have many cases of sexual harassment because of a lack of evidence and fear of reporting by the students.

He urged the students’ union government to encourage their members to come forward with verifiable evidence when their lives and dignity were in danger.

